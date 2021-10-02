GARDNER — Don’t look now, but the James Monroe Mavericks have got it in gear.
Five Mavericks scored touchdowns Friday night in a 62-14 road win over the PikeView Panthers in Gardner, as James Monroe raised its record to 3-1 in this Covid-scrambled 2021 football season.
The Panthers (0-3) got their scores on a 46-yard return of an interception by freshman Braydon Dalton, and a third-quarter burst from one yard out by sophomore Amiliyon Singleton — after the Mavs had gone ahead by 40 points.
The early undoing of the PikeView defense was the Mavericks’ misdirection pitch play, which wound up in the hands of several capable runners.
James Monroe head coach John Mustain said, “We’ve been really working hard on the timing of it lately, and I think it showed, tonight.”
“We have several kids that can play different positions, in the skill area, that can do a lot of good things for us.”
He added, “Our defense has really come around here lately — and with the gauntlet that we’re getting ready to go through, it’s really got to step up.”
Grant Lively got the scoring started with a 29-yard catch-and-run with a flip pass in the first quarter, and added a 95-yard touchdown on the first play of the second stanza. He rang up 112 yards on five rushes.
Livley’s second score, along with Eli Allen’s point-after kick, made the score 20-0.
PikeView head coach Jason Spears said, “We’ve got to get to the point where we can’t get behind so quickly and we’re battling back, the whole game. This team has talent, but … it’s hard to come back.”
Layton Dowdy, a 144-pound James Monroe freshman, had scoring runs of 15 and 33 yards in the first half, and ended the night with 83 yards on 10 touches.
Cooper Ridgeway was the leading ground-gainer in the game with 118 yards on 14 rushing plays.
Reserve runners Hayden Parker and Chaz Boggs each scored in the second half as the Mavericks got plenty of players touches, assisted their dominating offensive line.
Spears said, “James Monroe’s been the same since 1998 … It’s just hard-nosed. They play hard. We expected that, we expected them to be the tough team they are. But we can be the same team, if we really want to be.”
“They’re quick, they got outside, they did good on defense, they contained outside on us.”
The answer, Spears said, is, “We’ve got to strike first.”
The Panthers used both Payton Greer and Dylan Blake at quarterback. Blake threw for 97 yards, completing 4 of 12 pass attempts. Nathan Riffe caught two passes for 57 yards, and Greer, after lining up at receiver, made a nice reception for a 41-yard gain.
PikeView will have a short weekend to recover before hosting Westside at 6 p.m. Monday at Gardner. James Monroe is scheduled to travel next Friday to neighboring Greenbrier East.
Mustain said about his squad, “To me, the biggest problem this team has, is the inability to focus. … When this team learns how to focus on what it’s doing, and its assignments, we can play with anybody.”
At Disibbio Sports Complex
James Monroe 62, PikeView 14
James Monroe ..13 21 21 7 — 62
PikeView …..........0 8 6 0 — 14
First Quarter
JM — Grant Lively 29 pass from Eli Allen (Allen kick), 6:36
JM — Layton Dowdy 15 run (kick wide) 1:26
Second Quarter
JM — Lively 95 run (Allen kick), 11:42
PV — Brayden Dalton 46 interception return (Peyton Greer run), 7:12
JM — Brayde Carr 3 run (Allen kick), 3:16
JM — Dowdy 33 run (Allen kick), 2:35
Third Quarter
JM — Cooper Ridgeway 7 run (Allen kick), 8:19
PV — Amiliyon Singleton 1 run (pass failed), 5:44
JM — Haden Parker 46 run (Allen kick), 0:16
Fourth Quarter
JM — Chaz Boggs 4 run (Allen kick), 4:54
