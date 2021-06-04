PRINCETON — The fans who turned out to see the Princeton WhistlePigs debut in the rebranded Appalachian League on Thursday night may not have known what to think of their new team in the early innings. But they certainly seemed to appreciate them in the end.
In spite of giving up two runs in the top of the ninth inning, late reliever Jackson Reid collected his first pitching victory and the WhistlePigs defeated the visiting Burlington Sock Puppets 9-7 at Hunnicutt Field.
Reid (1-0) gave up two runs off three hits over his two-inning shift. He struck out two.
Channing Young, a 6-foot-4 right-hander from St. Petersburg College, drew the first-ever start for the WhistlePigs. Over four scoreless innings, he allowed four hits, striking out four and walking none.
The scoreless stalemate broke open in the fifth inning against relief pitcher Drew Conover, a 6-5 righty from Seton Hall. The Sock Puppets scored four runs on an error and three hits, including a two-run homer by Caleb Farmer,and an RBI single by Oscar Serratos.
Radford University product Tommy Myint crossed the plate for Princeton in the bottom of the fifth, reaching on an error and eventually scoring on wild pitch by Burlington reliever Brady Huddlestun.
Burlington added another run in the sixth inning against relief pitcher Zane Probst, another Seton Hall product, on an RBI single by Alex Haba,
In the bottom of the seventh inning, a bases-loaded walk drawn by Nathan Holt — one of three walks in the inning — added another run for the home team. Brady Day followed up with a loaded bags line drive single into left that scored A.J. Jones and Myint, bringing the WhistlePigs within a run of the Sock Puppets.
Princeton took a 9-5 lead in the bottom of the eighth. After a lead-off walk to Cameron Uselton, Tyshawn Barrett reached on an error. Jones — a Gardner-Webb product — stepped up and plated both of them on a double to the right center gap. Two outs later, Nathan Holt scored Jones on a single to right field. A hustling double by Day brought in Holt, then catcher Tre Morris reached on an infield single to score Day.
Day, an infielder from Kansas State, finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Morris, a multi-position player from Missouri, was 3-for-5 with an RBI.
The WhistlePigs will face the Sock Puppets again tonight in the second game of the two-game series. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
