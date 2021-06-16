PRINCETON — Everything was different about the first Bluefield-Princeton game of the 2021 Appalachian League season — except that the fans in the stands supported their town’s team down to the last out.
They sure got their money’s worth.
The Princeton WhistlePigs overcame a 5-0 hole in the fourth inning to beat the Bluefield Ridge Runners 9-6 on Tuesday night at H.P. Hunnicutt Field, behind some awesome late relief pitching.
“We don’t panic, for the most part,” said Princeton manager Patrick Anderson. “The kids are believing they can do it. …”
“Our relievers did a great job of picking up the tempo, putting ourselves in position to allow our offense to do what they did. And it was great to finish the game off and come from behind.”
After years of seeing Rays battling Blue Jays, or Orioles squaring off with Reds, or Beavers facing off with Tigers, it will take some time for the two cities to get used to the collegians wearing the names Princeton and Bluefield on their jerseys.
But the Princeton fans will certainly revel in their most recent win, played under near ideal weather conditions in the county seat.
Anderson said, “For us, we really don’t know a lot of the rivalries; we’re learning that, with a lot of these young men from all over the place.”
“I’ve coached in this league, and I know a little bit about it, I’ve heard about it. Joe Szekely, our hitting coach, he’s been around it a little while.
“But I was more impressed with our professionalism. Our players do things right. They don’t run their mouths. They just go about themselves in a professional way, and they’re learning to do that.”
“And I was really happy that we were under control with our emotions. We kept battling, regardless of what the score was. The kids earned it.”
The WhistlePigs ran their record to a league-best 8-1 while the Ridge Runners dropped to 4-5.
The contest was scoreless until the third inning, when one swing from Bluefield’s Big Ben Harris changed the situation in a hurry.
As soon as they heard the crack of Harris’ bat, fans emitted a multi-voiced “Ooooh!” The ball sailed through the late-evening sunshine and plunked off of the scoreboard in left field, giving the Ridge Runners a 3-0 lead.
Kendal Ewell followed with a walk, and a couple of two-out singles brought him around for yet another run.
Michael Seegers, Bluefield’s No. 9 batter, led off the fourth with a double and scored on a single by Michael Eze, who would go on to have a 2-for-4 night at the plate.
Princeton got its first two runs in the bottom half of the inning, on no hits, courtesy of a walk by Tre Morris, an error, a passed ball and a sacrifice grounder by catcher Jack Rubinstein.
Bluefield tried to answer, scoring its final run of the night on a towering homer by Joshuan Sandoval in the fifth.
Princeton, which had just one hit through four innings, got its bats going late in the game. In the sixth, both Dylan Rogers and Nico Popa slammed homers to right center field, the latter of which tied the contest 6-6.
“I thought we had better at bats, the middle to late parts of the game,” Anderson said. “I was really happy about that.”
The WhistlePigs sent Jack Lynch to the mound to start the seventh, and he struck out five straight batters and allowed no hits or runs in two innings. Zane Probst relieved him for the ninth inning, crafting the final two strikeouts.
Anderson said Lynch “threw the ball over the plate. He was aggressive … He did a really good job.”
Princeton pitchers were good for 14 Ks in the game. However, Anderson said, “It’s not about the strikeouts for us. It’s more of — we’re throwing strikes.”
The two teams renew their close-by series this evening at Princeton, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
At Hunnicutt Field
Bluefield ……... 004 110 000 — 6 11 4
Princeton ……. 000 203 03x — 9 8 1
