Bluefield Ridge Runners base runner Kendal Ewell pops up at the end of a successful steal at second base looking for any miscue that might give him a shot at taking off for third. WhistlePigs second baseman Fisher Pyatt puts a tight glove on the slightly off-target throw to limit the damage during the third inning of Tuesday’s first-time Appalachian League showdown between the two Mercer County baseball rivals. Ewell ultimately went on to score that inning.