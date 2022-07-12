DANVILLE, Va. — On a stormy Tuesday night that ended up washing out Bluefield’s Appalachian League baseball game at Pulaski, the Princeton WhistlePigs not only got one in but picked up another win, defeating the Danville Otterbots 9-1 at Dan Daniel Park in Danville.
Princeton starting pitcher Cole McDaniel (1-3) picked up the victory on the merits of five innings that saw the Butler left-hander strike out six Danville batters and walk none, allowing one earned run off five hits.
Patrick Keighran spoiled the shutout with an RBI triple in the third inning. Keighran, who plays his college baseball at San Francisco, went 3-for-4 on the day to pace the Otterbots’ seven-hit attack. Oklahoma State’s Cayden Brumbaugh went 2-for-4 for Danville (19-18).
Luke Delongchamp pitched the final four shutout frames for Princeton (16-18), collecting his first save of the season. He struck out three and walked nobody.
The WhistlePigs lineup hammered out 11 hits, hanging the loss on ’Bots starting pitcher Kevin Martin (0-1). Davidson’s Landon Reeves went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, VCU’s Jesse Robinson had two doubles and an RBI and Ronnie Belton III had a hit and two RBIs. Jag Burden went 2-for-4 and scored two runs, stealing a bag to up his season count to four.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Pulaski River Turtles postponed their game at Calfee Park due to lightning and will make it up on August 1. Tonight Bluefield (13-20) returns to Bowen Field for a 6:30 p.m. game with the Otterbots, no less.
The WhistlePigs, who are 8 1/2 games behind of Appy League West Leader Burlington (25-10), will get another shot at Pulaski tonight at Hunnicutt
