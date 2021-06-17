PRINCETON — Nico Popa finished with six RBIs and the Princeton WhistlePigs set an Appalachian League record for runs and hits in a single game, pouring it on the visiting Bluefield Ridge Runners 17-5 in the second game of this week’s Mercer County Rivalry series.
Princeton also set a new league record with 17 hits on the game.
Every Princeton player reached base and the WhistlePigs committed only one error. Eight runners were left on base. Of the eight innings in which the WhistlePigs had at-bats, the fourth inning was the only frame in which Princeton failed to score at least one run
Bluefield had five runs on seven hits with four errors.
Tyler LeBlanc, a 6-foot-4 left hander from the University of New Orleans, collected his first pitching win of the season for Princeton. Over five innings, LeBlanc allowed four hits and one earned run. He struck out seven and walked one.
Tyson James (0-1) absorbed the loss for the Ridge Runners.
Tyshawn Barrett got the home team's five-run opening inning moving with a three RBI double.
Popa had three hits for the WhistlePigs, including a three-run home run. Dylan Rogers had an RBI single in the second inning and a two-run triple in the third. Brady Day connected for two doubles.
Over 1,000 fans attended Wednesday night's game.
Princeton begins a 2-game road trip to Burlington tonight. Danville is at Bluefield for two nights, including a twinbill tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.