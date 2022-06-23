PRINCETON — The Burlington Sock Puppets have been on a roll this season, having won 15 of its last 18 games headed into Wednesday night’s series rematch with the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field.
It looks like the WhistlePigs (8-11) socked one to the Puppets, for a change.
Princeton scored four runs over the seventh and eighth innings to engineer a 5-3 Appalachian League victory over visiting Burlington.
Landon Reeves led the WhistlePigs lineup, going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Jesse Robinson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and Woody Hadeen had a triple and two RBIs. Irvin Weems III added a sacrifice fly.
After a four-inning start by Jacob Morrison — who struck out nine while allowing only one earned run — WhistlePigs reliever Andres Galen (1-0) collected the win for his four inning contribution. He also allowed only one earned run over four innings, striking out four and walking two.
Rece Parker collected his second save of the season, striking out one and otherwise leaving a line of zeros to mark his ninth inning apppearance.
Austin St. Laurent went 2-for-3 with a solo home run to pace the Sock Puppets (15-4). Ethan Lizama and DeAngelo Giles each had doubles.
Dylan Cumming (1-3) got tabbed with the loss and the blown save for Burlington.
Elsewhere, things went the Bluefield Ridge Runners’ way in a big way, as they exploded for 17 hits in a 13-4 freight-training of the Elizabethton River Riders (9-10) on their home field.
A workmanlike start by Andrew Dye (3-0) laid the foundation for Bluefield’s road victory. Dye allowed two earned runs and the only three hits Elizabethton would muster over his six innings. Reliever Luke Allain got in a shaky 1-3 inning that resulted in four walks two more Betsy earned runs. Clifton Genge III, Derick Cuadrado and Jay Allmer straightened it all out for the Ridge Runners.
John Volpe went 2-for-6 with two RBIs for Bluefield (8-11), including a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Jackson Feltner went an eye-popping 5-for-6, scoring four runs and driving in another on a solo homer in the fourth. Grant Votoyovich went 2-for-6 with a solo shot in the fifth and Kaelan Culpepper went 2-for-4 with a double and threee RBIs.
Bluefield returns to Bowen Field tonight, where they’ll face Danville in the first game of a two-game home stand with the Otterbots. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Princeton is off to Elizabethton for the first of two games there. First pitch is 7 p.m.
