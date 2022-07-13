PRINCETON — The Princeton WhistlePigs scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to seize the lead and closer Mikhal Goods proved he had the goods to seal a 6-4 Appalachian League win over the visiting Pulaski River Turtles at Hunnicutt Field, on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile at Bowen Field, three Bluefield Ridge Runners pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout against the Danville Otterbots in 15-0 home field rout.
The eighth-inning rally, which included a two-run homer by Owen Blackledge, hung the loss on late River Turtles reliever Cy Fontenot (0-1) while further scuffing the dignity of final reliever Gabriel Perez with his third blown save of the season.
Landon Reeves got the party started for Princeton (17-18) with his solo home run in the first inning. California man Jag Burden had a pair of doubles and Wofford’s David Wiley went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored.
Ryan Sweeney (1-0) came out of the bullpen in the eighth inning to pick up his first win of the season. Goods finished strong in the no-hit ninth, striking out one to seal his third save of the season.
Rodney Green — who is probably aquainted with Princeton’s Burden — had two hits for Pulaski (15-20), including a double. Ryan ‘Stormin’ Moerman did his Illinois best to keep the Turtles afloat, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
At Bowen Field, Bluefield starting pitcher Reilly Owen (2-1) struck out four and walked none over seven scoreless innings, with relief pitchers Yadriel Cuadrado and Davis Gaston keeping the donuts rolling in the eighth and ninth, respectively.
In contrast, the Ridge Runners lineup unloaded 16 hits on the unlucky Otterbots pitching, with starter Turner Thompson (0-1) absorbing the loss. Four additional pitchers did not appreciably slow the train down for Danville (18-19), which saw the home team score runs in every inning exept the second and the sixth.
Haydn McGeary went 5-for-5 with a double and five RBIs to lead the hit parade. Josh Heath went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and three RBIs. Grant Votoyovich went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a sacrifice bunt. Sam Tanous had a hit and two RBIs.
Henry Garcia had two hits for the Otterbots, who return to Bowen Field tonight for a 6:30 p.m. start.
The WhistlePigs return to Hunnicutt Field tonight, where the the River Turtles will attempt a reversal of fortune. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
