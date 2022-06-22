Thomas Ross and Eli Wright...

Burlington Sock Puppets base runner Thomas Ross (31) barely beats the pickoff throw to Princeton WhistlePigs first baseman Eli Wright (36) on first during Tuesday’s Appalachian League baseball game at Hunnicutt Field, in Princeton.

 Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

PRINCETON — Seven fairly solid innings from Burlington Sock Puppets pitchers Andrew Simone and Mason Ruh slowed up the Princeton WhistlePigs lineup just enough let the visitors put together a 10-4 victory at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.

Simone, the starter, struck out four and walked none, allowing two earned runs over his four inning shift. Ruh (3-0) allowed two more earned runs over his three innings of relief, striking out one and walking one.

DeAngelo Giles of North Carolina State led Burlington’s 13-hit attack, going 2-for-3 with two home runs: a two-run blast in the fifth frame and a solo shot in the ninth.

Evan Appelwick of Indiana went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Tony Castonguay, Ryan McCrystal and Kole Myers all collected doubles for the all-but-unstoppable Sock Puppets (15-3)

Owen Blackledge gave Princeton (7-11) a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Irvin Weems III had a double and an RBI.

Meanwhile, in Elizabethton, Tenn., the River Riders rode right over top of the Bluefield Ridge Runners in a 9-5 Appalachian League victory.

Bluefield (7-11) was held scoreless for the first six innings while Elizabethton (9-9) compiled an 8-0 lead.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu was a bright spot in the Bluefield lineup, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

The Ridge Runners return to Elizabethton tonight in a 7 p.m. game with the River Riders. The WhistlePigs return to Hunnicutt Stadium tonight for the second game of a two-night home stand with the Sock Puppets.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

