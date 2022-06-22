PRINCETON — Seven fairly solid innings from Burlington Sock Puppets pitchers Andrew Simone and Mason Ruh slowed up the Princeton WhistlePigs lineup just enough let the visitors put together a 10-4 victory at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.
Simone, the starter, struck out four and walked none, allowing two earned runs over his four inning shift. Ruh (3-0) allowed two more earned runs over his three innings of relief, striking out one and walking one.
DeAngelo Giles of North Carolina State led Burlington’s 13-hit attack, going 2-for-3 with two home runs: a two-run blast in the fifth frame and a solo shot in the ninth.
Evan Appelwick of Indiana went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Tony Castonguay, Ryan McCrystal and Kole Myers all collected doubles for the all-but-unstoppable Sock Puppets (15-3)
Owen Blackledge gave Princeton (7-11) a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Irvin Weems III had a double and an RBI.
Meanwhile, in Elizabethton, Tenn., the River Riders rode right over top of the Bluefield Ridge Runners in a 9-5 Appalachian League victory.
Bluefield (7-11) was held scoreless for the first six innings while Elizabethton (9-9) compiled an 8-0 lead.
Avery Owusu-Asiedu was a bright spot in the Bluefield lineup, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
The Ridge Runners return to Elizabethton tonight in a 7 p.m. game with the River Riders. The WhistlePigs return to Hunnicutt Stadium tonight for the second game of a two-night home stand with the Sock Puppets.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
