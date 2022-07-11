DANVILLE, Va. — The Princeton WhistlePigs scored two unearned runs in the top of the ninth innings and late relief pitcher Caleb Cockerham closed the door on the Danville Otterbots in the bottom frame for a 3-1 Appalachian League victory at Danville, on Monday night.
Cockerham (1-0) struck out five batters over his two shutout innings, walking none while scattering three hits. The Lenoir-Rhyne product took over after middle reliever Stone Evers of Kansas collected his second blown save of the season thanks to allowing Danville’s lone earned run of the evening in the sixth inning.
The WhistlePigs (15-18) got a yeomanlike start from Austin Ledbetter, who provided the visiting team with five shutout innings. The right hander from Arkansas struck out six and walked none, allowing only one hit.
Top-of-the-order batter Jalen DeBose went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Princeton. Jag ‘Best Of’ Burden, a California man, went 2-for-4 and Gardner-Webb’s AJ Solomon had a hit and an RBI. DeBose, who hails from Florida Atlantic, also collected his ninth stolen base of the season.
Logan Waltz of Felician earned his first loss of the season pitching for Danville (18-17).
In other Appalachian League action of acute local interest, the Bluefield Ridge Runners picked up a 12-9 road win over the Pulaski River Turtles at historic Calfee Park.
Bluefield (13-20) hammered out 15 hits en route to the victory over Pulaski (15-19).
Bucknell’s Grant Votoyovich went 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI, Haydn McGeary (Colorado Mesa) went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Jake Mummau (St. Petersburg JC) went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Kaelen Culpepper (Kansas State) went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Ryley Preece (Morehead State) went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and scored three runs. Jackson Feltner (Morehead State) added a double and an RBI.
Colby Guy (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Ridge Runners on the merits of 2 2-3 innings of middle relief. He struck out four and walked two, allowing three earned runs off three hits. Luke Allain picked up his second hold of the season and Jay Allmer collected his second save.
The WhistlePigs return to Danville tonight for a 7 p.m. rematch with the Otterbots. Bluefield will again face the River Turtles at Calfee Park, also at 7 p.m.
