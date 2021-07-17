BURLINGTON, N.C. — For the second night in a row, the Princeton WhistlePigs were defeated by the Burlington Sock Puppets.
Cole Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs and Burlington ran away with a 14-5 Appalachian League victory over visiting Princeton.
Nicholas Winkelmeyer went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for the Sock Puppets, who out-hit the WhistlePigs 11-8 — a measure of the quality of the hits Burlington got.
Ryan Piccolo had a triple and two RBIs, Brayden Merrick had a hit and an RBI, Mason Speaker went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Brendan Bell had a hit and an RBI and Andrew Lujan went 2-for-4 with a double.
Benji Gilbert drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Sock Puppets starter Jacob Speaker collected the win, allowing three runs — two earned — off five hits over his six-inning shift. He struck out five and walked one.
Thanks to a Princeton rally locking the game up at three in the top of the fourth inning, the decision shifted from the shoulders of starter Teddy Brennan to relief pitcher Brian Beers.
Cameron Uselton led the WhistlePigs lineup, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Brady Day went 2-for-3 with an RBI. AJ Jones had a double and two RBIs.
Johnson City 8, Bluefield 6
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ashton King went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and the lowly Johnson City Doughboys upended the visiting Bluefield Ridge Runners 8-2 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Alex Reyna had a double and three RBIs and Damani Thomas went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Chyran Cruse also drove in a run.
Starter Carols Nolasco picked up the win, allowing two Ridge Runners hits over four shutout innings.
Ben Harris, Spencer Rich, Jr. and Joshuan Sandoval each hit doubles for Bluefield.
Janniel Berroa took the loss for the Ridge Runners.
