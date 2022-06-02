PRINCETON — Dark clouds threatened, but the Princeton WhistlePigs managed to make the first pitch of the 2022 Appalachian League baseball season after the Bristol State Liners arrived for Thursday night’s season opener at Hunnicutt Stadium.
They didn’t get it all in, however.
The WhistlePigs’ season opener ended up suspended in a 1-1 tie after the downpour finally caught up with Princeton in the top of the 6th inning.
The game will pick up where it left off beginning at 5 p.m. today at Hunnicutt field. After the conclusion of that game, a nine-inning game with the State Liners is set to follow.
The tying run was scored by the WhistlePigs in the fourth inning on a bases-loaded walk to Ben Beauchamp.
Elsewhere in the Appalachian League, the Bluefield Ridge Runners trailed 7-4 in the seventh inning at presstime after play resumed after a lengthy rain delay.
Bluefield is slated to play the second game of its two-game road series in Danville tonight. The Ridge Runners’ hope opener at Bowen Field will be versus the Kingsport Axmen at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The second game with Kingsport will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
