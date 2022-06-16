GREENEVILLE — Greeneville made a late surge at the end but Princeton WhistlePigs closer Rece Parker put an stop to the Flyboys’ rally attempt in the bottom of the ninth to preserve a 6-5 road victory at Pioneer Park.
Parker, a Rogers State product ,allowed one earned run off one hit, striking out one and walking one over one inning en route to his first save of the season.
Rob Ready (1-1) picked up the victory in middle relief for Princeton (6-8), allowing three hits while striking out one and walking none over 3 2-3 shutout innings.
The WhistlePigs clouted out nine hits on the night, including a two-run blast from Jag ‘Best Of’ Burden in the fourth innning and a solo shot from Landon Reeves in the fifth.
Owen Blackledge went 2-for-5 and Mitchell Okuley went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jason Neff had a triple and a run scored. Burden, a California man, scored two runs.
Back at Bowen Field, the visiting Danville Otterbots harshed the Bluefield Ridge Runners’ collective mellow, scoring seven runs in the seventh inning and adding two more in the eighth to seal a 12-8 victory.
Ironically, what put out Bluefield starting pitcher Henry Litman’s fire were the three Otterbots runs scored in the fourth inning.
Those were the only earned runs Litman (0-2) allowed over his four inning shift, albeit one of them being the two-run blast he gave up to Danville’s Grant Stephenson in the fourth frame. He allowed six hits, striking out four and walking two.
Danville’s Tyler Judge (1-0) had a more fulfilling start, striking out five and walking none as he allowed two earned runs off five hits during his five innings on the hill.
Bluefield’s Haydn McGeary went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, scoring three runs. Tim Nicholson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Spencer Rich went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Jackson Feltner went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
The Ridge Runners return to action at Bowen Field tonight looking for redemption versus the dreaded Pulaski River Turtles. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The WhistlePigs return to Hunnicutt Field, facing the Bristol State Liners in a game set for a 7 p.m. start.
