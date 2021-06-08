PRINCETON — The Princeton WhistlePigs’ Appalachian League baseball game with the visiting Bristol State Liners at Hunnicutt Field on Tuesday evening was suspended in the second inning with Bristol leading 2-0 due to torrential rainfall.
Tuesday’s rain-suspended game will be completed in Bristol on July 10. In the meantime, tonight’s regularly-scheduled game with the State Liners at Princeton remains on tap. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners lost at the Burlington Sock Puppets 14-7 on Tuesday night. First pitch for tonight’s second game in Burlington is set for 7 p.m.
