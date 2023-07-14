Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Craig County in southwestern Virginia... Northern Giles County in southwestern Virginia... Northwestern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia... Southern Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia... Southwestern Monroe County in southeastern West Virginia... * Until 700 AM EDT Friday. * At 1257 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. A mudslide had also occured in Peterstown. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Princeton... Pearisburg... Narrows... Pembroke... Athens... Peterstown... Mountain Lake... This includes the following streams and drainages... Big Spring Branch, Adair Run, Bee Branch, Back Creek, Bolars Fork, Blue Lick Creek, Bluestone River, Bratton Branch, Beaver Branch, Brush Creek and Blacklick Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED