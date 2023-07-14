BLUEFIELD — The local Appalachian League series formerly known as ‘Mercer Cup’ — now known as ‘The Feud’ — resumed last night.
Princeton starter Cole McDaniel protected his lead for six innings, not allowing a run until the bottom of the sixth and the WhistlePigs went on to collect a 4-2 Appalachian League road win over the Ridge Runners at Bowen Field, on Thursday night.
Bluefield is third in the Appalachian League East Division. Princeton is currently fourth, but Princeton holds a 4-3 lead in the eight game series between the two Mercer County rivals headed into tonight’s series finale.
Princeton (15-18) scored in the top of the first inning when Spencer Bartel scored on a balk.
McDaniel (2-2), who struck out four and walked none, pitched for five consecutive scoreless frames until Danny Barbero’s solo home run to left field spoiled his shutout. After that, McDaniel allowed his sixth hit of the day to Jack Doyle prior to Joey Brenczewski’s fly out to center field. He coaxed Brett Blair to ground out into a double play to wrap up his shift.
The WhistlePigs lineup had given their starting man some breathing room by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth. Cam Carswell plated Spencer Bartel and Mike Koszewski on a double. Carswell subsequently scored on Ellis Garcia’s single to right field.
Former Bluefield Beavers standout Kerry Collins and Chris Sleeper finished the game out for Princeton. A Jack Doyle single and throwing error resulted in Doyle scoring in the ninth on a Brett Blair single. With two outs, Collins found himself in a jam with Brody Briggs’ single and a balk that poised Blair at third.
Sleeper came in and put Bryce Knox on board with a walk before striking out James Hackett for the third out to collect the save.
Bartel went 3-for-4 with a double to pace the WhistlePigs’ seven hit attack. Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Doyle went 3-for-4 for Bluefield, which banged out nine collective hits. Jack Johnston had a double
The Ridge Runners (15-16) travel to Princeton tonight to conclude The Feud. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.