BLUEFIELD — The Princeton WhistlePigs have taken a 2-0 lead in the Mercer Cup rivalry.
Noah Myhre and Hunter Viets combined for 10 strikeouts and Princeton collected a 10-1 victory over the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Bowen Field, on Tuesday night.
Myhre, a right hander from Minot State, struck out four and walked two over his 4 1-3 inning start. Viets, a righty from Florida A&M, struck out five and walked one over his 3 2-3 innings on the mound. Viets (1-0) was awarded the win.
A pinch-hit solo home run in the ninth inning by Bluefield’s Ryley Preece, a Morehead State product, is the only thing that robbed Princeton of a shutout. That fell on ‘Pigs closer Rob Ready, of the University of Richmond.
Right fielder Ben Beauchamp had a beaucoup batting day for the WhistlePig, going 4-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Irvin Weems III was also impressive at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double and a triple, scoring three runs. Bronson Rivera also shone offensively, going 2-for-5 with a double.
Bluefield returns home tonight for a 6:30 p.m. start versus the visiting Burlington Sock Puppets, the first game of a two-night home stand.
Princeton travels to Pulaski for a 7 p.m game with the River Turtles, also a two-game series.
