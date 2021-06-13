PRINCETON — Dylan Rogers collected four hits and the Princeton WhistlePigs remained unbeaten in the Appalachian League after defeating the Danville Otterbots 11-7 at Hunnicutt Stadium, on Saturday.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners lost to the Elizabethton River Riders 6-2 at Elizabethon on Saturday night. Michael Seegers led Bluefield with a 3-for-5 showing at the plate. Tyler McPeak went 2-for-4.
Danville returns to Princeton tonight for a 5:30 p.m. seven inning game at Hunnicutt Field.
The Ridge Runners will remain in Elizabethton for the second game of their two-game road series with the River Riders. First pitch is 5:30 p.m.
