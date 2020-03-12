CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — On Wednesday night, the National Basketball Association shocked the sports world with the announcement of its summary and indefinite suspension of the NBA regular season because of a Utah Jazz player having been diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus.
As of even later Wednesday evening, neither the Virginia High School League nor the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission had indicated the cancellation or significant alteration of their respective high school state basketball tournament formats under way in both states.
"At this time all state tournament basketball games currently scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday March 12, 13, and 14 will proceed as planned," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun announced Friday afternoon in a press release issued statewide to news outlets throughout the Commonwealth and to media in neighboring states that cover VHSL sports.
The VHSL tournament games remaining to be played Thursday through Saturday include six girls championship contests and six boys championship showdowns.
On Saturday evening, the WVSSAC indirectly released a similar announcement through West Virginia MetroNews in a story written by reporter Greg Carey.
An alternative source consulted during reporting late Wednesday night reaffirmed that the WVSSAC had no plans to cancel or postpone the girls Class A, Class AA and Class AAA basketball tournament games scheduled to be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Charleston Civic Center unless so ordered by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice or the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The source added that WVSSAC officials were looking into possible revisions and safety-related special precautions for next week's boys state basketball tournaments in light of the growing national concerns related to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Those games are also slated to be played at the Charleston Civic Center.
Wednesday's VHSL release indicated that the League had been in close contact with state health department officials while determining a course of action with regard to the state tournament games remaining to be played.
"The VHSL continues to stay abreast of the latest information and continues to maintain discussions with the Virginia Department of Health about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and information and recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," league spokesmen reported.
"Just as with other illnesses, the VHSL is asking fans; participating coaches and students, and tournament officials and staff to do their parts in helping prevent the spread of illnesses," the VHSL release stated.
The VHSL issued bullet-pointed preventative steps recommended by the CDC including:
— Avoiding close contact with other persons who are sick.
— Avoiding touching one's eyes, nose and mouth.
— Staying home when one is sick.
— Covering one's cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash.
— Washing one's hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing one's nose, coughing or sneezing. In the absence of soap and water, the application of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol was recommended.
— Cleaning and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning sprays or wipes.
The WVSSAC's announcement through the WV MetroNews story was very similar to the one issued earlier in the day by the VHSL.
“The health of our students, educators, families and greater education community is of utmost importance to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the West Virginia Department of Education,” WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan was quoted in Carey's story. “We want to insure that all of our schools’ athletic and school activities are enjoyable and safe," the quote continued.
The WV MetroNews story posted at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday night included precautionary best practices bullet points similar to those included in the VHSL press release. The story was headlined: "WVSSAC encourages fans to protect against coronavirus."
