EAST RIVER — Ella Dales scored three goals and distributed two assists and the Graham girls soccer team shut out visiting Galax 8-0 in a non-district match at East River soccer complex, on Tuesday night.
Reagyn Ramsey added three goals for the G-Girls, while Hannah White and Reagan Tolley added two apiece.
Katy Hrovatic and Emmy Spaulding added two assists apiece for Graham.
Graham plays Lebanon at home on Tuesday.
Softball
Honaker 5, Bluefield 4
HONAKER — The Lady Beavers were leading 4-0 until a three-run home run by the Lady Tigers’ Madalyn Dye in the fifth inning changes the complexion of the game — ultimately for keeps.
Rylee Rasnake picked up the win in the circle for Honaker, allowing four runs off eight hits, striking out two and walking one.
Maddie Lawson went 3-fo-4 with an RBI for the Lady Beavers, while Kaylee McKinney went 2-for-2, Grace Richardson went went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and losing pitcher Cara Brown had a triple and an RBI.
Bluefield travels to Woodrow Wilson on Thursday.
Baseball
Mount View 19, Van 5
WELCH — After dropping a 10-5 decision to James the Golden Knights bounced back strong with a 19-5 win over the Bulldogs.
Freshman Hunter Muncy struck out 5 over 3 innings of work. Jaylen Hall, Tanner Caves, and David Little had 2 hits each to lead the Knights offense.
Cade Price had 2 hits to lead Van.
Mount View travels to Summers County to take on the Bobcats Thursday.
Late Softball
Shady Spring 16
Princeton 6
SHADY SPRING — A flurry of eight errors undid all of the Lady Tigers’ best efforts in a road incursion into ‘other Tigers’ territory on Monday.
The miscues, combined with an 11-hit attack, enabled Shady to overcome seven combined walks by its home pitching staff.
A Bragg went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Shady. Alexa Quesenberry went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Brooklyn Blankenship had a double and Anabelle Sturgill went 3-for-4.
Only two of the eight runs charged against Princeton pitcher Emma Johnson were earned. Johnson tried to help her own cause with a double. Peyton Agnew went 2-for-3 with a double and Abigail Jenkins and Zoey Agnew both had doubles.
Princeton plays at Woodrow Wilson today.
