WHEELING — The Concord University women’s basketball team was defeated by Wheeling, 77-72 in a Mountain East Conference matchup Wednesday evening at the Alma Grace McDonough Center.
Wheeling (6-15, 6-11 MEC) led the Mountain Lions (15-9, 9-8 MEC) for entire game.
Trailing by 10 at halftime, Concord came out and sliced the deficit in half to get within five pointers. However, WU went on a 15-4 run and led by as much as 16 points in the third quarter. Concord was only able to get the lead under 10 minutes once in the third period.
Down 67-51 with 6:45 remaining in the game, Concord went on 19-5 run to get back in the game. Sophomore guard Jaisah Smith scored six of her 10 points during the run. Senior guard Maggie Guynn aided the run with two three-pointers, as Concord cut the deficit to 72-68 with 35 seconds left in the game.
The Mountain Lions would get a little closer as Guynn hit two free throws to trim the margin to 75-72 with 19 seconds remaining. Forced to foul, Concord watched the Cardinals make two more foul shots in the waning seconds as the Mountain Lions late charge was thwarted.
Maggie Guynn finished with a team-high 22 points for Concord (15-9, 9-8 MEC).
Junior forward Alexis Phillips recorded her first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds with six boards on the offensive end. Fifth-year senior forward Riley Fitzwater had 16 points and nine rebounds. Jaisah Smith rounded out the double-figure scorers with her 10 points.
Junior guard Ashton Funderburg finished with seven rebounds and three steals.
Wheeling’s Shanley Woods led all scorers with 31 points for Wheeling (6-15, 6-11 MEC)
The Mountain Lions return home to face West Liberty 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carter Center.
Bluefield University 69, St. Andrews 49
LAURINBURG, N.C. — Kylie Meadows scored 18 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds to lead the Rams women in an MEC victory at St. Andrews, on Tuesday night.
Emily Breeding added 15 points for Bluefield University (9-12, 9-10 AAC) while Destiny Long finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Ajah Palmore scored 15 points to lead St. Andrews (0-21, 0-20). Dominique Cook added 11 points.
Men’s Games
Bluefield University 107, St. Andrews 97
LAURINBURG, N.C. — Jermiah Jenkins scored 30 points to lead the Rams men to a high-scoring victory over St. Andrews on Tuesday night.
Volante Carroll scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Bluefield University (14-9, 13-7 AAC). Omega Stitt scored 16 points while Christian Bullock and Nick Roberts added 10 points apiece.
Isaac Clay erupted for 37 points to lead St. Andrews. Myron Williams added 28 and Ma’Nas Drummond added 16 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.