ATHENS — Though there were bright spots for Concord University in Saturday’s football season finale, most of the big plays belonged to Wheeling University. Those big plays made the difference as Wheeling took its first football win, 27-20 at Callaghan Stadium.
Both teams finished the season 1-10 after a game that included 13 punts, five field goal tries and 251 yards in penalties.
The Concord offense gained 308 yards compared to 275 for the visitors, but CU quarterback Kyle Akin threw four interceptions and the Mountain Lions fumbled twice, losing both.
“When you’re minus-5 in turnover ratio, then you have a lot of ground to make up,” said Concord head coach Paul Price. “There were a couple of big plays we let slip through us. A lot of the times (Wheeling) had good field position, they were able to capitalize on it, and that sunk our ship.”
Concord, completing its fourth consecutive losing season, never led in the game but scored back-to-back touchdowns in the final period to tie the game 20-20.
The Cardinals led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter after booting a couple of short field goals. Concord’s Luke Walls nailed two 3-pointers himself in the next stanza, but in between those scores, Wheeling’s Sy Alli IV ripped off a 29-yard touchdown run on fourth down and 1.
Concord defensive back Jalen Hairston said, “When you’ve got a shifty back like him, you know you’ve got to be in the right place at the right time, every snap. He did a good job of executing on our miscues.”
Alli ran for 169 yards in the game, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.
Wheeling extended its lead to 20-6 early in the fourth quarter on the first of two touchdown passes from Tucker Strachan to Ryan LaFollette.
Concord answered with two touchdown passes in a span of less than five minutes. The first was a halfback toss from Tywan Pearce to Isaiah Bowman in the back of the end zone.
Pearce said about the pitch-and-pass play, “When I got it, I could see the corner bitin’, and the safety. Isaiah was wide open so I just gave it to him.”
Riding the momentum of a sack by Nathan Lease — Concord’s only sack of the day — and a 47-yard punt return by Kevin Moss, CU tied the contest when freshman Caeleb Bass hauled in a 5-yard TD pass from Akin with 7:57 remaining.
The CU defense forced Wheeling into a three-and-out series, but Cardinals freshman Josiah Wright intercepted Akin to set up a 33-yard drive for the game’s final points.
The Mountain Lions’ last drive was squelched when Akin’s long pass into the end zone was picked off by Aaron Finch with 1:29 left on the clock.
“We didn’t land our punches, and that was the bottom line,” Price said. “But we don’t ever quit.”
Hairston praised his teammates as “high-character guys who just have grit and toughness. … Just seeing the effort they put in, each and every day, they deserve (success).”
He added, “No matter the circumstances, whether we’re up 5 with 10 seconds left or we’re down 40 with 10 minutes left, I know I’m getting 110 percent from everybody on that field, every snap.”
For the Concord defense, linebacker Dillon Howie had seven solo tackles and two assists. Hairston, Lease and Noah Overstreet each had six stops.
Akin, a senior, was 17-for-36 passing in his final game. Joshua Maxwell led Concord’s rushers with 49 yards on 12 attempts. Bass caught five passes for 74 yards.
The Mountain Lions’ 10 seniors were honored prior to the game.
Lease, a sophomore, said that the senior class has been “some of the best leaders I know. … The seniors on offense always stood out to me, always pulled me aside and tried to teach me everything they could. I’ll always be appreciative of that.”
Pearce said, “It’s really a pleasure to have all 10 of those guys as seniors and leaders on our team.”
Hairston said, “They took me in with open arms (and) they really care about you as a person.”
Price said about the senior group, “They were all stellar people, and they’ve been through some tough times. Today was a tough game.”
The coach added that he has around 18 juniors to form a nucleus for next season.
“I think the future is bright,” he said. “I think what we need to do is to bolster our fronts, on both sides. We’ve got some good players, don’t get me wrong. We need more of them to be competitive.”
