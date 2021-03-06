WHEELING — Wheeling stormed back from a 17-point fourth quarter deficit and defeated Concord in overtime, 77-72, on Thursday night at WesBanco Arena.
Trailing 60-43 with seven minutes left, Wheeling went on a 19-4 run, including 14-straight points at one point, to pull to within three points with just 17 seconds remaining. The Cardinals went through their offensive set, and with seven seconds left, junior forward Lilly Ritz was left open behind the three-point line and buried the game-tying shot. Concord’s Maggie Guynn’s runner with time expiring would not go down as the game moved to overtime.
“When we called that timeout down 17, Kelsi Chapman, our captain, had some pointed words that helped sort some defense out and give us some leadership,” Wheeling coach Mike Llanas said. “Her words were just what we needed.”
“Our rally was really led by Kelsi,” Ritz commented. “On that three, I wish I could tell you what my reasoning was for taking it, but I was open, and I shot it, and it went in.”
“She’s a great player, but that three at the end, I don’t have words for that,” Guynn said. “It is who we wanted to shoot, but they did what they had to do and got the job done.”
Concord scored first in overtime on a Maddie Ratcliff layup, but Ritz managed the next three points for Wheeling to put the Cardinals back in front. Riley Fitzwater scored a bucket and Gracie Robinson free throw made the score 70-68 in favor of the Mountain Lions with 2:17 to go. Wheeling would score the next six points and allow just one field goal in the last two minutes to complete the comeback.
Ritz finished with a huge game for Wheeling scoring 28 points and 25 rebounds. The 25 rebounds broke the previous single-game tournament record of 24 that she set last season. She also had six blocked shots and five assists.
“Lilly with 28 points and 25 rebounds, are you kidding me?” Llanas said. “On a big stage, high-pressure... she’s our cornerstone.”
“She’s a big-time athlete,” Concord head coach Kenny Osborne said of Ritz. “She goes 100 miles an hour. If she doesn’t get a double-double every night, the world may come to an end. She plays so hard and is very talented. She’s a difference-maker. She put Wheeling on her back tonight and carried them tonight.”
Lauren Calhoun had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Shanley Woods chipped in 12 points.
Concord’s Fitzwater had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Mountain Lions. Guynn added 14 more and also had six rebounds. Keely Lundy contributed 12 points and six rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.