BLUEFIELD — Bluefield’s Sean Martin and Shady Spring’s Tommy Williams were fierce sectional rivals during their respective high school careers. If the annual North-South basketball game proceeds as planned next month, the finally may get a chance to play on the same side.
The game, which yearly showcases West Virginia’s top graduating senior players, has been slated for play on Friday, June 12 at the South Charleston Community Center.
Martin, who averaged 14.5 points per game for the Beavers and Williams, who averaged 20.0 ppg for the Tigers, will play for the South All-Stars. Shady Spring’s Ronnie Olson and South Charleston’s Josh Daniel will serve as coach for the South in this year’s clash.
Other South All-Star players will include Chapmanville’s Obinna Anochili-Killen, Hurricane’s Austin Dearing, Logan’s David Early, Greater Beckley Christian’s Elijah Edwards, Scott’s Jon Hamilton, Mingo Central’s Drew Hatfield, Shady Spring’s Luke Lerose, Huntington’s Torin Lochow, Spring Valley’s C.J. Meredith, Chapmanville’s Andrew Shull, South Charleston’s Quay Sutton and St. Albans’ Rodney Toler.
The North All-Stars will be coached by Pendleton County’s Ryan Lambert and North Marion’s Chris Freeman. University’s K.J. McClurg (20.3 ppg) and Kaden Metheny (24.9 ppg) headline the North Roster.
Other North appointees include Clay-Battelle’s Coltin Barr, Parkerburg Catholic’s Patrick Copen, Hedgesville’s Sheldon Everhart, Frankfort’s Janson Knotts, Martinsburg’s Teddy Marshall, Robert C. Byrd’s Khori Miles, North Marion’s Gunner Murphy, Parkersburg’s Sam Potts, Bridgeport’s Nick Stalnaker and Parkersburg South’s Sam Potts.
As of this time, both the North-South boys basketball game and the North-South football game are expected to be played. However, the dates are still subject to change in the event of any new developments in the coronavirus pandemic.
