ATHENS — With 29 seconds left in regulation, Concord University quarterback Jack Mangel took the snap for a potential game-tying two-point conversion, rolled out to his right, and flipped a desperation pass that fell incomplete a split second before he was tackled.
That was the final difference-maker in a 34-32 win by the Yellow Jackets of West Virginia State on Saturday at Callaghan Stadium in Athens.
“It was a sprint-out play. They just covered it real well. They played it well,” Mangel said.
It was a capsule version of the “close but not quite” season for a rebuilding Concord squad that has left the team with a 2-5 record.
The Mountain Lions had 544 yards of offense, the most since putting up 601 yards in a 2016 loss to West Virginia State.
After Concord took a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, another difference maker emerged for State (4-4).
Dant’e Jones, a 240-pound fullback, did not touch the ball in the first quarter, but he ended up with 188 all-purpose yards, including 142 rushing, after the Yellow Jackets’ featured back, freshman Malik Newton, was hurt and had to be taken from the field in an ambulance.
West Virginia State head coach John Pennington said, “We lost Malik to a neck injury. We’re praying for him. I think he’s OK. But it’s always scary to see one of the guys go off on a gurney.
“So Dant’e was running like a man possessed, today, I think to redeem a little bit from last week (State’s one-point loss to UNC-Pembroke), but also because one of our brothers was down, and we wanted to win the game for him.”
Mangel completed 27 of 42 passes for 407 yards, connecting with Tywan Pearce for three touchdowns.
The last one was a leaping grab and the back of the end zone that produced what would be the final score, in the last minute of play.
Pearce was targeted 16 times and made 13 catches for 191 yards. With his seventh grab, he broke Concord’s record for career receptions that was held by Thomas Mayo who played in the early 2000s.
Pearce said after the game he was “very thankful for it. Without our quarterback, I wouldn’t have been nowhere near it.”
The CU passing game was also helped by the emergence of Zion Barnette, a senior who was switched over from defensive back last week and practiced just three days with the offense.
“Zion opened things up for us,” Mangel said. “They basically gave us one-on-one with him every time. and we just had to say that ‘my guy is better than your guy,’ and throw it and give him a chance.”
Barnette had five catches for 115 yards. Pearce said a total like that in a player’s first collegiate game at the position is “crazy to think about.”
Ty Maust had 10 tackles to lead the Concord defense.
“Honestly, the majority of the game, we were in this game,” Maust said. “We started out really strong, we started out well. I think they just kept going. They found things, they made adjustments.
“They ran the ball well. It seemed like we’d have everything bottled up, bottled up, and then one play (happened). It’s frustrating … .”
The Yellow Jackets took their first lead, 21-20, at the end of an 18-play drive that took up more than 10 minutes of the third quarter. Jones capped it with a 2-yard run, and followed it up less than four minutes later with a 57-yard dash to the end zone.
“The problem, there in the third quarter, we didn’t have the ball,” said Concord head coach Dave Walker. “If you don’t have it, you don’t score.”
“They just grinded away at us, and kept the ball away from us,” Walker said. “Especially up front defensively, we’re not real deep. So those guys played the whole game, and I’m sure it wore on them.”
Christian Thompson intercepted Mangel in the fourth quarter and a personal foul penalty on Concord during the runback gave State a short field. The Yellow Jackets cashed it in with a touchdown run by quarterback Donovan Riddick that produced a 34-20 lead with 3:24 left.
Mangel passed and ran on every play of the ensuing 75-yard drive, sneaking across the goal line from one yard out with 1:52 on the clock. The snap on the extra-point kick attempt went awry and CU was behind 34-26.
The Mountain Lion defense forced State into a three-and-out, and their subsequent punt resulted in a touchback.
Concord then mounted an 80-yard drive in six plays culminating in Pearce’s 17-yard touchdown catch that closed the gap to two points.{
And that’s the way it ended.
“That’s what we kept talking about, just scrap, fight and find a way,” said Pennington, a former assistant coach at Concord from 2011-14.
“It was just a phenomenal effort by both teams. You’ve got to give Concord credit. I mean, they fought until the last possible second, and did a whale of a job. Just a fun, fall football game.”
Walker said, “Even though we came out on the short end, I think we’re probably better today (for) going through that experience. I think you have to learn from everything, and try not to make the same mistakes twice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.