The area’s WVSSAC-affiliated baseball and softball preseason schedules took another bump on Tuesday, with crucial games that were slated to get under way yesterday having been moved to (hopefully) start today.
James Monroe’s Class A baseball sectional championship showdown was delayed for a second day. Greater Beckley Christian and the Mavericks are set for a 6 p.m. first pitch at Lindside today.
The pitching for both teams should be exceptionally rested and deeper thanks to the two-day delay. With all that’s at stake, it could get interesting.
James Monroe softball’s regional series with Greenbrier West will hopefully begin today with the first game at Charmco. Weather permitting, the series will move to Lindside on Thursday for the second game. If needed, the two teams will reconvene at Greenbrier West on Friday to settle a state tournament berth.
In Class AA regional softball action, Bluefield is slated to begin its best-of-three championship series versus Independence in a 6 p.m. road game today.
This is the Bluefield softball program’s first-ever regional appearance. The second game will be played at Bluefield High School on Thursday, weather permitting. If necessary, the proceedings will move back to Coal City on Friday’
to settle the region’s state tournament representative.
