MORGANTOWN — What took place in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday afternoon was a clash of giants and we talk not in this instance of the battle between No. 16 West Virginia and No. 3 Kansas that was won by the Jayhawks, 60-53, to get the Big 12 season underway.
Instead it was a battle between Kansas’ intimidating Udoka Azubuike — all 7-foot and 280 pounds of him — and West Virginia’s post player, Oscar Tshiebwe, who at 6-foot-9 and 260 pounds is a handful for anyone, including Azubuike.
Just ask him, which reporters did, after Tshiebwe made his Big 12 debut a memorable game with a dominant first half that ended with a symmetrical double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds.
“He’s a grown man,” Azubuike said of Tshiebwe. “I’ve never played against somebody like that. He’s hard to move in the paint. I tried to box him out, and he wasn’t moving.”
High praise for a player who has now 13 college games under his belt, coming from a player who has played on this level for 69 games and seen every kind of challenge opponents can throw at him.
It seems somewhat absurd that the first confrontation between these two should come in the midst of the American wheat belt, considering Azubuike traveled from Nigeria to reach that moment and Tshiebwe all the way from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but American college sports today know no international boundaries.
If Tshiebwe impressed Azubuike with his ability and strength, rest assured it flowed the other way, too.
“It’s not easy to guard someone like that,” Tshiebwe said, having just faced his first college challenge that was bigger and more experienced than he was. “I spoke to him a little bit. I said, ‘You’re tough to guard.’ And he told me ‘You’re good. Keep doing what you’re doing.’”
Do not worry about that, said WVU’s veteran coach Bob Huggins.
“The beautiful thing about Oscar is that Oscar’s Oscar. He doesn’t try to be anybody else,” Huggins said. “He’s really good at what he does and you don’t have to worry about him going out and dribbling the ball between his legs and losing it or jacking up threes like some guys in his situation would do.”
He knows who he is what and what he has to do to get better. He is, in some ways, modest enough to acknowledge that there is much he has to work on to get better, which is crucial because Huggins is all about that.
“I learned a lot,” Tshiebwe said, after the game “College basketball is tough. You’ve got to use your head. You have to be tougher to play at this level. It was good to go against him. It will help me. The next game I don’t think he will be that hard because I never go against anybody before who plays like this.”
The first half was almost stunning the way Tshiebwe dominated inside against Azubuike and Kansas, building a double-double before intermission.
“I didn’t think Doke was that tough even though he wasn’t that bad,” Self said of his big man’s performance in the first half. “Oscar dominated.”
But everything changed in the second half as Kansas found a way to keep the ball out of Tshiebwe’s hands and put it into Azubuike’s bigger hands down low for easy scores.
“I thought Doke played huge,” Self said. “Doke was the best player in the second half. He was great.”
What Kansas was doing offensively was going into the middle. Tshiebwe could come forward to help his guards and they would lob over Tshiebwe’s head to Azubuike for dunks, something that was especially effective with David McCormack and Marcus Garrett with the ball.
“You can’t help up, you just can’t help up,” Huggins said. “You help up, and they’re going to throw it to the rim. He’s (Azubuike) too big, too strong.”
It’s one of those lessons Tshiebwe gets along the way to stardom.
“That was really tough,” Tshiebwe said. “You try to help on the ball screen. When someone penetrates, you try to help and they throw the ball to him. You have to trust. On something like that, you don’t have to help that much. You have to trust your teammate.”
The next step comes quickly. WVU left Kansas and headed for Stillwater, Oklahoma, where at 9 p.m. on Monday night, they face an Oklahoma State looking to make amends for an embarrassing 35-point loss at Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders, of course, were national runners-up last season, so the Cowboys were stepping up and out of their class, but they are a better team than that and figure returning home for their Big 12 home opener to be of a strong mindset not to let that happen again.
The Mountaineers bring an 11-2 record into the game while OSU is 9-4, but coach Mike Boynton’s team lost a couple of games while their best player, Isaac Likekele, was out of action.
Texas Tech shut him down completely, holding him to two points on just one of six shooting in 28 painful minutes.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
