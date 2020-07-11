BLUEFIELD — High School fall sports in West Virginia have been delayed two weeks with the first day for practices set for August 17 the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced Friday.
The announcement was made by WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan at Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press conference and came with the revised schedule for the start of games in all fall sports.
Golf will be the first sport that can compete against others on August 24 with all other fall sports except for football able to play their first games on September 2.
Football will be able to begin playing games September 3, a delay of one week from the previously scheduled start of the season.
Six local football games were scheduled to be played that first week of the season including the Beaver-Graham game which has been played every year since 1937.
Graham High School Athletic Director Matt Dixon said the game was postponed with both administrations working to find another suitable date if the season is played.
The Virginia High School League has not announced when fall sports can begin but Dixon expects that decision to be made next week after it meets Wednesday.
River View had two games schedule that will either have to be canceled or more to another date as they traveled to Montcalm on August 24 and hosted Mount View August 28.
Other football games affected are Summers County at PikeView and James Monroe hosting Rye Cove.
Both boys and girls soccer will have to reschedule some of their games that happen before September 2 with Dolan believe that teams may have to play more games each week to play a full schedule.
Teams are able to complete the three-week summer practice period they started or either this week or plan to start next week.
Dolan said he wouldn’t be surprised if players might have to miss a game or two due to the coronavirus and if a team has to shutdown games it would miss would be declared no contests.
Over the next few weeks the WVSSAC will be releasing guidelines for attendance at indoor and outdoor games this fall.
“We will be asking you to social distance, we’ll probably have limitations on attendance,” Dolan said. “We haven’t set what those are and I’m sure they may vary from community to community and from sport to sport.”
