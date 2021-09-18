WVa. Prep Scores
Bridgeport 35, Fairmont Senior 28
Cabell Midland 44, Hurricane 25
Capital 42, Riverside 22
Chapmanville 29, Nitro 18
Clay County 18, Sissonville 7
Clay-Battelle 50, Beallsville, Ohio 18
East Fairmont 24, Braxton County 20
East Hardy 30, Tygarts Valley 14
Frankfort 67, Berkeley Springs 26
Gilmer County 40, Wahama 20
Grafton 28, South Harrison 20
Greenbrier East 56, Buckhannon-Upshur 14
Greenbrier West 58, Webster County 6
Hampshire 69, Park View-Sterling, Va. 37
Herbert Hoover 70, Wyoming East 6
Huntington 30, George Washington 14
Independence 50, Shady Spring 17
Independence, Va. 35, Washington 14
James Monroe 50, Meadow Bridge 12
Jefferson 34, Spring Mills 7
John Marshall 34, Glouster Trimble, Ohio 33, OT
Keyser 35, Robert C. Byrd 13
Liberty Harrison 34, Philip Barbour 26
Liberty Raleigh 30, Logan 14
Lincoln 21, Nicholas County 13
Lincoln County 44, Oak Hill 41
Madonna 14, Vienna Mathews, Ohio 6
Man 7, Mingo Central 6
Marietta, Ohio 34, Ripley 14
Martins Ferry, Ohio 38, Weir 7
Martinsburg 26, Highland Springs, Va. 25
Moorefield 45, Tucker County 14
Morgantown 62, Hedgesville 20
Mount View 28, Summers County 14
New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 54, Valley Wetzel 12
Parkersburg 28, Parkersburg South 19
Pocahontas County 21, Petersburg 12
Point Pleasant 42, Oak Glen 7
Ritchie County 36, St. Marys 7
River View 30, Hurley, Va. 22
Scott 48, Sherman 20
Shadyside, Ohio 33, Wheeling Central 21
Sherando, Va. 49, Musselman 43
Spring Valley 54, St. Albans 0
St. Clairsville, Ohio 35, Linsly 14
Williamstown 49, Buffalo 6
Winfield 35, Wayne 20
Wirt County 24, Ravenswood 14
