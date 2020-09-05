WEST VIRGINIA PREP FOOTBALL
Bluefield 15, Princeton 13
Brooke 40, Hedgesville 7
Buffalo 21, Ravenswood 6
Cabell Midland 69, Parkersburg South 34
Cameron 60, Hundred 6
Clay County 54, Philip Barbour 0
Doddridge County 40, Tyler Consolidated 0
East Hardy 33, Petersburg 0
Frankfort 46, Hampshire 0
Gilmer County 53, Webster County 6
Grafton 20, East Fairmont 0
Greenbrier East 39, Woodrow Wilson 12
Greenbrier West 34, Summers County 6
Hurricane 21, Huntington 9
Independence 71, PikeView 0
John Marshall 48, Weir 6
Keyser 61, Berkeley Springs 33
Lewis County def. Braxton County, forfeit
Liberty Harrison 38, South Harrison 0
Linsly 31, Martins Ferry, Ohio 16
Madonna 50, Wahama 20
Moorefield 38, Pocahontas County 6
Musselman 49, Jefferson 6
North Marion 32, Preston 0
Oak Glen 36, Point Pleasant 13
Pendleton County 28, Wyoming East 0
Ripley 42, Buckhannon-Upshur 0
Ritchie County 26, Magnolia 0
Robert C. Byrd 35, Elkins 12
Shady Spring 29, Nicholas County 27
Spring Mills 55, Washington 42
Spring Valley 42, Parkersburg 7
St. Clairsville, Ohio 26, Wheeling Park 21
St. Marys 42, Albany Alexander, Ohio 6
Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 50, Paden City 22
Tolsia 32, Richwood 0
Trinity def. Wirt County, forfeit
Tug Valley 22, Sherman 20
Tygarts Valley 34, Tucker County 6
Wayne 12, Scott 6
Westside 38, Mount View 6
Williamstown 34, Marietta, Ohio 28
———
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.