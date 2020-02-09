MORGANTOWN — One look at me will confirm that I went through my teenage years in another era, a time when science fiction was king.
How many Friday nights or Saturday afternoons were spent at the theater watching such thrillers as “The Thing” or “The Creature From the Black Lagoon?” or “It Came From Outer Space.”
You couldn’t get away from it, really. Turn on the TV set and there was Rod Serling introducing “The Twilight Zone.”
“You’re traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. That’s the signpost up ahead — your next stop, the Twilight Zone!”
And you would be there.
Well, you know what they say, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
We are now back in the Twilight Zone, or so it seems.
I can see it now …
A basketball team, a winning, nationally-ranked basketball team, gets on its airplane to fly halfway across the country to play a game against a team they should beat. They are upbeat and smiling as they get on the plane, but as they deplane while they look like the same group that boarded the plane, there are no smiles, no words being exchanged.
With long, solemn faces the walk single file to their bus, go to their hotel, refuse dinner and go to bed.
Game time arrives and they are awful. Layups bounce crazily away, 3-point shots look as if they were taken by a 6-year-old who never picked up a basketball before. They do nothing right and lose, walking solemnly into the locker room.
The camera shifts into the locker room as they peel off their uniforms and then, standing there, they look at each other with sinister smiles on their faces and go into the shower, where under the stream of water their skin melts away and shows them to be reptilian aliens who have devoured the real basketball players at 35,000 feet.
Farfetched?
Maybe. Maybe not. Not with this West Virginia basketball team that just got through losing, 69-59, at Oklahoma.
Who were those guys? From what planet did they come? Why do they taunt us all like that, unbeatable at home, a losing team on the road?
What in the universe is going on with West Virginia?
Coach Bob Huggins took a long time in the locker room trying to find out and when he sat down at the table for his post-game radio show, he, too, had to be feeling like he was in “The Twilight Zone” for the first words out of his mouth were:
“In all honesty, they are not the same guys, not the same guys that came out an hour before practice, almost every single one of them. We had a guy that didn’t make the team bus today.”
Perhaps he had trouble getting his human skin on.
“Charles Swindoll (an evangelical pastor and philosopher) said we are all in charge of our own attitude and a bad attitude can destroy any major corporation, a church, a school. We’re all in charge of our own attitudes,” Huggins said, repeating what he said to his team.
“We won the other day by 16 points and everyone was like ‘Why are you so down?’ Well, I saw it coming,” Huggins said. “You do this 40 some years you kind of figure it out. I saw it coming. I tried to talk to them about it … they are not the same guys.
“They are not the same guys. Before, when I talked, I had every eye on me. Now I don’t. When Larry Harrison talked he had all eyes on him. Now he doesn’t. That’s attitude. That’s how you approach not just basketball, that’s how you approach life.”
There are few better life lessons than losing, but Huggins says it’s up to them, to this Mountaineer team, to fix it.
“I’m not in charge of their attitude. Their teammate is not in charge of their attitude. They are in charge of their own attitude.”
The result?
“Twenty-two misses within two feet of the basket. Twenty-two! What other answer is there … and it started with the Iowa State game. I saw it coming,” Huggins said.
“We took 76 shots! One of our guards took three shots, two of them didn’t hit anything and the other hit the backboard before it hit the rim. How do you explain that?
“I played for my dad and I got so tired of hearing about attitude, attitude, attitude. Know what? The older I get, he was right.”
It doesn’t get any easier. WVU next plays the No. 1 and 2 teams in the country, facing Baylor and Kansas with the season on the line.
He’d better make sure, before he boards that plane back home, that he checks to see if his real players are climbing on board.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
