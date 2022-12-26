By Gary Fauber
CNHI Sports W.Va.
The West Virginia Miners will not operate in the 2023 summer season, owner Doug Epling has confirmed.
The Prospect League released its 2023 schedule earlier this month and the Beckley-based Miners were not included.
The release stated, “The West Virginia Miners will be dormant for the 2023 season.”
The Miners are coming off a difficult season, the second straight that saw the team’s roster drop well below 20.
The team also had several games rained out, even with a normally quick draining artificial surface at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
“We had so many rainouts and it just wasn’t fair to our fans,” Epling said. “Then we were hit with Covid.
We had 11 players and three pitchers for nine straight road games. It went in one ear and out the other when we complained to the league.”
Epling and his son, manager/GM Tim Epling, have expressed dissatisfaction with the league the last few seasons over issues such as travel and the length of the season. The Prospect League plays a 60-game schedule; the Eplings wanted to play a schedule similar to the 42 games in the Valley League.
The Miners began operations in 2010, the league’s second year of existence, and found immediate success. They made the playoffs each of their first four seasons and won the league championship in 2012 and 2013.
They were chosen to host the league All-Star game in 2011.
After missing the postseason in 2014, they returned the next three seasons, including a third league title in 2016.
There was no immediate word on plans beyond next summer or on plans for use of the stadium.
A summer without the Miners is not unprecedented. The Prospect League canceled the 2020 season because of the pandemic, and Miners manager/GM Tim Epling responded by putting together a high school summer league.
The stadium has been used for several other events since its opening in 2010, including free food distribution and InGatherings hosted by Tim Epling and his wife Diane.
Whatever happens at the stadium this summer, one thing for sure is it will still be owned by the Eplings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.