WVa. Prep Football Scores

Friday, Sept 25, 2020

Bluefield 54, Princeton 40

Braxton County 42, Roane County 0

Bridgeport 58, Robert C. Byrd 21

Doddridge County 9, Ritchie County 8

East Carter, Ky. 36, Tolsia 21

Elkins 36, Philip Barbour 0

Frankfort 21, Spring Mills 20, OT

Greenbrier East 55, Buckhannon-Upshur 10

Greenbrier West 73, Webster County 6

Hampshire 21, Brooke 7

James Monroe 53, Montcalm 0

John Marshall 39, Parkersburg South 0

Keyser 70, Nicholas County 19

Lewis County def. Preston, forfeit

Liberty Harrison 48, Grafton 21

Liberty Raleigh 33, Clay County 0

Magnolia 40, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 8

Marietta, Ohio 36, Weir 34

Musselman 42, Fairmont Senior 21

North Marion 41, Lincoln 20

Parkersburg 25, Huntington 14

Petersburg 50, Independence 24

Pocahontas County 35, Richwood 26

River View 8, Mount View 0

Shady Spring 13, PikeView 12

South Harrison 47, Hundred 8

St. Marys 60, Calhoun County 8

Summers County 27, Ravenswood 7

Tygarts Valley 44, Gilmer County 21

Wahama 50, Hannan 14

Washington 49, Hedgesville 0

Westside 57, Wyoming East 32

Wheeling Central 19, Man 0

Wheeling Park 56, Linsly 20

Wirt County 40, Tyler Consolidated 18

 

