WVa. Prep Football Scores
Friday, Sept 25, 2020
Bluefield 54, Princeton 40
Braxton County 42, Roane County 0
Bridgeport 58, Robert C. Byrd 21
Doddridge County 9, Ritchie County 8
East Carter, Ky. 36, Tolsia 21
Elkins 36, Philip Barbour 0
Frankfort 21, Spring Mills 20, OT
Greenbrier East 55, Buckhannon-Upshur 10
Greenbrier West 73, Webster County 6
Hampshire 21, Brooke 7
James Monroe 53, Montcalm 0
John Marshall 39, Parkersburg South 0
Keyser 70, Nicholas County 19
Lewis County def. Preston, forfeit
Liberty Harrison 48, Grafton 21
Liberty Raleigh 33, Clay County 0
Magnolia 40, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 8
Marietta, Ohio 36, Weir 34
Musselman 42, Fairmont Senior 21
North Marion 41, Lincoln 20
Parkersburg 25, Huntington 14
Petersburg 50, Independence 24
Pocahontas County 35, Richwood 26
River View 8, Mount View 0
Shady Spring 13, PikeView 12
South Harrison 47, Hundred 8
St. Marys 60, Calhoun County 8
Summers County 27, Ravenswood 7
Tygarts Valley 44, Gilmer County 21
Wahama 50, Hannan 14
Washington 49, Hedgesville 0
Westside 57, Wyoming East 32
Wheeling Central 19, Man 0
Wheeling Park 56, Linsly 20
Wirt County 40, Tyler Consolidated 18
