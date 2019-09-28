High School Football...

High School Football

PREP FOOTBALL

Bluefield 52, Richlands, Va. 38

Bridgeport 43, Robert C. Byrd 6

Cabell Midland 26, Capital 21

Chapmanville 14, Scott 13

Clay County 54, Liberty Raleigh 40

East Hardy 21, Meadow Bridge 14

Elkins 36, Philip Barbour 8

Fairmont Senior 52, University 6

Frankfort 28, Northern Garrett, Md. 21

Greenbrier East 49, Buckhannon-Upshur 19

Hannan 34, Manchester, Ohio 26

Huntington 52, South Charleston 50

Hurricane 40, Woodrow Wilson 8

Independence 54, Westside 12

Jefferson 26, Heritage (Leesburg), Va. 14

Keyser 63, Nicholas County 0

Lewis County 43, Preston 7

Liberty Harrison 12, Grafton 3

Linsly 44, Morgantown 17

Madonna 13, Cameron 6

Man 63, River View 14

Martinsburg 67, Hedgesville 6

Midland Trail 35, Summers County 0

Mountain Ridge, Md. 36, Hampshire 0

Musselman 48, Woodgrove, Va. 28

New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 47, Magnolia 13

Nitro 64, Wayne 56

North Marion 45, Lincoln 22

Oak Glen 21, E. Liverpool, Ohio 14

Oak Hill 33, Lincoln County 19

Paden City 54, Hundred 0

Parkersburg 42, Marietta, Ohio 21

Parkersburg South 56, John Marshall 14

Pendleton County 42, Oakland Southern, Md. 7

Poca 21, Mingo Central 14

Pocahontas County 41, Richwood 12

Ripley 33, Brooke 9

Riverside 50, St. Albans 12

Roane County 44, Braxton County 7

Shady Spring 43, PikeView 15

Sherman 28, Ravenswood 3

Sissonville 43, Herbert Hoover 7

South Hagerstown, Md. 38, Spring Mills 0

South Harrison 8, Moorefield 6

Spring Valley 41, George Washington 6

St. Marys 35, Calhoun County 20

Tazewell, Va. 10, Princeton 7

Tolsia 44, Tug Valley 36

Tygarts Valley 28, Clay-Battelle 7

Tyler Consolidated 28, Wirt County 14

Valley Wetzel 38, Beallsville, Ohio 35

Wahama 48, Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 24

Washington 50, Park View-Sterling, Va. 0

Webster County 27, Mount View 7

Wheeling Park 35, Zanesville, Ohio 34

Williamstown 37, Buffalo 7

Winfield 70, Logan 34

Wyoming East 38, James Monroe 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Point Pleasant vs. Bishop Sycamore, Ohio, ccd.

