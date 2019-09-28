PREP FOOTBALL
Bluefield 52, Richlands, Va. 38
Bridgeport 43, Robert C. Byrd 6
Cabell Midland 26, Capital 21
Chapmanville 14, Scott 13
Clay County 54, Liberty Raleigh 40
East Hardy 21, Meadow Bridge 14
Elkins 36, Philip Barbour 8
Fairmont Senior 52, University 6
Frankfort 28, Northern Garrett, Md. 21
Greenbrier East 49, Buckhannon-Upshur 19
Hannan 34, Manchester, Ohio 26
Huntington 52, South Charleston 50
Hurricane 40, Woodrow Wilson 8
Independence 54, Westside 12
Jefferson 26, Heritage (Leesburg), Va. 14
Keyser 63, Nicholas County 0
Lewis County 43, Preston 7
Liberty Harrison 12, Grafton 3
Linsly 44, Morgantown 17
Madonna 13, Cameron 6
Man 63, River View 14
Martinsburg 67, Hedgesville 6
Midland Trail 35, Summers County 0
Mountain Ridge, Md. 36, Hampshire 0
Musselman 48, Woodgrove, Va. 28
New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 47, Magnolia 13
Nitro 64, Wayne 56
North Marion 45, Lincoln 22
Oak Glen 21, E. Liverpool, Ohio 14
Oak Hill 33, Lincoln County 19
Paden City 54, Hundred 0
Parkersburg 42, Marietta, Ohio 21
Parkersburg South 56, John Marshall 14
Pendleton County 42, Oakland Southern, Md. 7
Poca 21, Mingo Central 14
Pocahontas County 41, Richwood 12
Ripley 33, Brooke 9
Riverside 50, St. Albans 12
Roane County 44, Braxton County 7
Shady Spring 43, PikeView 15
Sherman 28, Ravenswood 3
Sissonville 43, Herbert Hoover 7
South Hagerstown, Md. 38, Spring Mills 0
South Harrison 8, Moorefield 6
Spring Valley 41, George Washington 6
St. Marys 35, Calhoun County 20
Tazewell, Va. 10, Princeton 7
Tolsia 44, Tug Valley 36
Tygarts Valley 28, Clay-Battelle 7
Tyler Consolidated 28, Wirt County 14
Valley Wetzel 38, Beallsville, Ohio 35
Wahama 48, Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 24
Washington 50, Park View-Sterling, Va. 0
Webster County 27, Mount View 7
Wheeling Park 35, Zanesville, Ohio 34
Williamstown 37, Buffalo 7
Winfield 70, Logan 34
Wyoming East 38, James Monroe 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Point Pleasant vs. Bishop Sycamore, Ohio, ccd.
———
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.