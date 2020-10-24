West Virginia High School Football...

West Virginia High School Football

 Contributed image

West Virginia High School Football Scores 

Friday, October 23, 2020

Bluefield 35, Oak Hill 9

Braxton County 62, Webster County 0

Clay County 63, Ravenswood 7

Clay-Battelle 34, Bowerston Conotton Valley, Ohio 6

East Fairmont 23, Hampshire 8

East Hardy 39, Tucker County 6

Fairmont Senior 45, Lewis County 0

Frankfort 36, North Marion 19

George Washington 45, Woodrow Wilson 42

Greenbrier West 41, Sherman 14

Hurricane 23, Winfield 17

Independence 42, Nicholas County 0

Jefferson 32, Washington 29

Keyser 62, Petersburg 26

Liberty Harrison 19, Lincoln 14

Magnolia 22, Tyler Consolidated 14

Meadow Bridge 64, Montcalm 14

Moorefield 24, Herbert Hoover 22

Morgantown 61, Linsly 40

Parkersburg 54, John Marshall 14

Pendleton County 47, Gilmer County 20

Poca def. Scott, forfeit

Princeton 54, Lincoln County 14

Ripley 35, Shady Spring 14

Ritchie County 38, Roane County 13

River View 42, PikeView 20

Robert C. Byrd 21, Grafton 14

Sissonville 60, Greenbrier East 47

South Charleston 42, Huntington 21

Spring Valley 35, Bridgeport 10

St. Marys 54, South Harrison 6

Tolsia 28, Mount View 12

Trinity 43, Beallsville, Ohio 14

University 42, Preston 9

Valley Wetzel 16, Hundred 8

Tags

Recommended for you