West Virginia High School football scores...

WVa. Prep Football Scores
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 49, George Washington 16
Bluefield 45, Princeton 16
Bridgeport 17, Morgantown 14, OT
Buffalo 20, Ravenswood 14
Cabell Midland 55, Parkersburg 13
Cameron 59, Hundred 6
Capital 38, South Charleston 14
Clay-Battelle 28, Meadow Bridge 15
Doddridge County 42, Tyler Consolidated 28
Fairmont Senior 62, Lincoln 0
Frankfort 41, East Hardy 0
Greenbrier West 54, Summers County 25
Grundy, Va. 20, River View 18
Huntington 35, Riverside 22
Independence 42, PikeView 7
Keyser 59, Berkeley Springs 0
Lewis County 28, Braxton County 0
Liberty Harrison 36, South Harrison 6
Liberty Raleigh 35, Van 0
Linsly 14, Martins Ferry, Ohio 13
Madonna 32, Carrick, Pa. 26
Man 48, Mount View 7
Martinsburg 76, Eastern, D.C. 6
Midland Trail 35, Oak Hill 10
Mingo Central 56, Wayne 16
Moorefield 9, Pocahontas County 8
Musselman 75, Hampshire 0
Nicholas County 19, Shady Spring 13
Nitro 28, St. Albans 21
North Marion 34, Preston 22
Oak Glen 45, Philip Barbour 0
Parkersburg South 41, University 8
Pendleton County 25, Petersburg 16
Poca 48, Chapmanville 7
Richwood 44, Gilmer County 13
Ripley 38, Buckhannon-Upshur 7
Ritchie County 50, Parkersburg Catholic 13
Roane County 39, Lincoln County 22
Robert C. Byrd 62, Elkins 14
Sherando, Va. 41, Jefferson 7
Sissonville 28, Logan 6
Spring Mills 27, Washington 0
Spring Valley 28, Hurricane 7
St. Clairsville, Ohio 36, Wheeling Park 33
St. Marys 34, Scott 7
Tolsia 22, Clay County 14
Trinity 42, Hannan 0
Tug Valley 32, Sherman 12
Tygarts Valley 32, Tucker County 8
Wahama 24, Corning Miller, Ohio 20
Weir 28, John Marshall 7
Wheeling Central 39, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 12
Williamstown 27, Magnolia 0
Winfield 28, Herbert Hoover 21
Wirt County 40, Paden City 8
Woodrow Wilson 24, Greenbrier East 7
Wyoming East 44, Westside 14
