West Virginia High School football scores...

Scores from West Virginia High School football games played on Friday, September 8, 2019.

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 49, George Washington 16

Bluefield 45, Princeton 16

Bridgeport 17, Morgantown 14, OT

Buffalo 20, Ravenswood 14

Cabell Midland 55, Parkersburg 13

Cameron 59, Hundred 6

Capital 38, South Charleston 14

Clay-Battelle 28, Meadow Bridge 15

Doddridge County 42, Tyler Consolidated 28

Fairmont Senior 62, Lincoln 0

Frankfort 41, East Hardy 0

Greenbrier West 54, Summers County 25

Grundy, Va. 20, River View 18

Huntington 35, Riverside 22

Independence 42, PikeView 7

Keyser 59, Berkeley Springs 0

Lewis County 28, Braxton County 0

Liberty Harrison 36, South Harrison 6

Liberty Raleigh 35, Van 0

Linsly 14, Martins Ferry, Ohio 13

Madonna 32, Carrick, Pa. 26

Man 48, Mount View 7

Martinsburg 76, Eastern, D.C. 6

Midland Trail 35, Oak Hill 10

Mingo Central 56, Wayne 16

Moorefield 9, Pocahontas County 8

Musselman 75, Hampshire 0

Nicholas County 19, Shady Spring 13

Nitro 28, St. Albans 21

North Marion 34, Preston 22

Oak Glen 45, Philip Barbour 0

Parkersburg South 41, University 8

Pendleton County 25, Petersburg 16

Poca 48, Chapmanville 7

Richwood 44, Gilmer County 13

Ripley 38, Buckhannon-Upshur 7

Ritchie County 50, Parkersburg Catholic 13

Roane County 39, Lincoln County 22

Robert C. Byrd 62, Elkins 14

Sherando, Va. 41, Jefferson 7

Sissonville 28, Logan 6

Spring Mills 27, Washington 0

Spring Valley 28, Hurricane 7

St. Clairsville, Ohio 36, Wheeling Park 33

St. Marys 34, Scott 7

Tolsia 22, Clay County 14

Trinity 42, Hannan 0

Tug Valley 32, Sherman 12

Tygarts Valley 32, Tucker County 8

Wahama 24, Corning Miller, Ohio 20

Weir 28, John Marshall 7

Wheeling Central 39, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 12

Williamstown 27, Magnolia 0

Winfield 28, Herbert Hoover 21

Wirt County 40, Paden City 8

Woodrow Wilson 24, Greenbrier East 7

Wyoming East 44, Westside 14

