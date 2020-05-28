CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association has canceled the WCHS/WVAH Friday Night Rivals North-South All-Star Football Classic scheduled for July 12 at South Charleston High School.
It a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the guidelines that are in place at the local and state level.
“We simply must put the health and safety of everyone involved ahead of our desire to host this very special event. This decision was made after consultation with many different governmental agencies and our legal representation,” said the Executive Committee of the WVSACA in a press release.
The James Monroe High duo of Monroe Mohler and Xander Castillo were on the South roster along with Mount View’s Liam Fultineer.
The Executive Committee of the WVSACA said the press release that there would have been a number of logistical changes to the standard North-South Football week. Changes would have had to been made for where the players stayed, the service providing food, practice locations and planned team-building activities.
Originally scheduled for June 12, the game was pushed back to July 10 with the hope that the situation would improve so that it could be played.
All players selected to the teams will be given their practice and game jerseys along with a North-South Player certificate.
