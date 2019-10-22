MORGANTOWN — My Internet went down this morning and, man, that was irritating.
I went looking for a fix on it and, sure enough, it was nothing more than having to hit the reset button.
Worked like a charm.
Little did I know that Neal Brown was doing the same thing over in the Puskar Center with his West Virginia football team.
Having just walked through a Murderer’s Row of Texas, Iowa State and Oklahoma and looking ahead after a Saturday off this week and having to play at unbeaten Baylor, which is 7-0, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, on ESPN, Brown is spending his time this week looking for his own reset button.
“I’m treating this as a reset button,” Brown said on Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference. “We have got to get some things figured out on our end and make sure we’ve got our best personnel on the field at all times. We have to try different things with different personnel, different schematics, different presentation run-game wise.”
That has been beaten in him over this stretch of games, losing three games by a cumulative total of 132 points to 53.
The statistics were even scarier as WVU gave up 1,359 yards while gaining 901 and were snowed under in time of possession by 105:39 to 74:21. That happened, in part, because the opponents were able to eat time while running the ball while all the Mountaineers did was eat dirt, 556 yards to 194.
“We took yesterday off to clear our heads for our staff and our players as well. We had a tough three weeks as far as opponent wise and games not going as we wanted them to,” Brown said.
And so there will be changes, especially in the running game and personnel.
Does Brown go with Trey Lowe III, his running quarterback to give him another option, does he run Seth Doege in at quarterback and simply turn him loose throwing the ball at the expense of pushing the running game?
With the four-game redshirt rule he could do that without risking losing a full year from him.
Either would solve a problem he addressed Saturday after the Oklahoma game.
“We are going to evaluate a bunch of things. We are doing a bunch of self-scout. We have to be able to run the football. This team is not built to throw it 50-plus times, so we have to get ahead of the chains,” Brown said.
Defensively, between injuries and redshirts and transfers, he is terribly shorthanded and inexperienced. The injuries, including the knee injury by Josh Chandler received at Oklahoma. Chandler is the team’s top linebacker, so Brown put off discussing the injury until his Tuesday meeting with the media.
It is expected that he will get his best cornerback, Keith Washington, back by the Baylor game. He went into the Oklahoma game without either starting cornerback because Washington was out and Hakeem Bailey had to sit out the first for being nailed for targeting against Iowa State.
“We just don’t have very much numbers at safety and at corner. With Washington unavailable, we really only had four corners that were ready to play in the first half. We bounced back and forth between four and five safeties, depending on where Josh Norwood was playing,” he said, having had to move safety Norwood to corner.
“Our numbers at those positions are not very good. It’s not like we can move people. They are what they are.”
As for Baylor, Coach Matt Rhule has lifted them off the college football garbage heap and built them into a national factor in three years.
Now, every game is a big game for them and there is no sneaking up on the Bears. While WVU was clearing its head, Rhule and his staff were working on WVU.
“We’re full-bore ahead on West Virginia,” Rhule said.
And there’s a good reason. Last year, WVU laid it to Baylor, 58-14, with Will Grier throwing for 353 yards and three touchdowns.
“The good thing about playing West Virginia, they beat us so badly last year that it’s a vivid memory for a lot of our guys,” Rhule said.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.