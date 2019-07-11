High school basketball classifications in West Virginia will, indeed, change in 2020 after the West Virginia State Board of Education approved a proposal to add a Class AAAA on Wednesday.
How that all shakes out won’t be entirely known for certain until October, when all the variables in addition to enrollment can be sorted out.
The 7-2 vote allows the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to expand to four classes for boys and girls basketball beginning with the 2020-21 season.
It will be a two-year test run only for basketball with the possibility that other sports could adopt it after the trial period or the current system could be put back in place for basketball.
The manner of determining classifications will be anything but straightforward.
The classification for each school will be determined by a score from 1-100 weighing multiple factors. The three factors will be the school enrollment, the location where it the school is from both the county seat and a city with a population of 10,000 or more, and the economics of the school.
For counties with one school the county data from the the US Census American Community Survey’s Five Year Estimates will be used and if there are multiple high schools the number of Direct Certified students eligible for free or reduced lunch will be used.
Enrollment will be 70 percent of the score, location 20 percent and economics of the school 10 percent.
The schools in each classification will be decided after new enrollment numbers are released for all schools October 1 and subsequently combined with the other two factors.
Using current enrollment numbers with the new plan Class A schools would have enrollments of up to 481, Class AA from 126-702 students, 231-905 in Class AAA and above 827 in the newly created Class AAAA.
Until all the numbers are put into the formula that will be used by the WVSSAC, however. schools will not be completely sure what class they will be.
Bluefield High School is currently in Class AA with an enrollment of 675 along with Pikeview High at 693, James Monroe with 524 and River View at 498.
Princeton Senior High will most likely be moving up to Class AAAA from AAA with a current enrollment of 1,018 and being the county seat of Mercer County.
Under the current system Class A has Mount View High with 420 students, Summers County with 401 and Montcalm High with 218 students.
The plan will obviously require the expansion of both boys and girls state basketball tournament. As things stand, an additional day of play will be added to the respective state tournament schedules, but all championship games will continue to be played on Saturday.
A stated goal of the new classification plan is to create more competitive balance for all the schools, specifically in Class A, where private schools have dominated for more than a decade.
