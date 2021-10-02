West Virginia Scores
Belmont Union Local, Ohio 26, Magnolia 23
Bridgeport 46, East Fairmont 7
Brooke 30, Marietta, Ohio 21
Cabell Midland 56, Oak Hill 16
Cameron 22, Trinity 13
Clay County 20, Philip Barbour 12
Clay-Battelle 41, Hancock, Md. 0
Doddridge County 34, Wirt County 0
East Hardy 38, Pocahontas County 0
Grafton 46, Elkins 13
Greenbrier East 55, Mingo Central 12
Greenbrier West 51, Meadow Bridge 12
Hedgesville 20, Spring Mills 7
Herbert Hoover 55, Chapmanville 7
Huntington 9, Spring Valley 6
Hurricane 42, Parkersburg 30
Independence 56, Summers County 7
James Monroe 62, PikeView 14
Jefferson 64, South Hagerstown, Md. 0
John Marshall 33, Buckhannon-Upshur 14
Liberty Harrison 29, Braxton County 26
Liberty Raleigh 30, Wayne 22
Lincoln 21, Lewis County 6
Linsly 26, McGuffey, Pa. 21
Logan 19, Nitro 0
Man 20, Buffalo 6
Martinsburg 62, Washington 0
Morgantown 34, Musselman 14
Mount View 44, Sherman 18
Mountain Ridge, Md. 48, Frankfort 13
Northern Garrett, Md. 34, Keyser 19
Oak Glen 53, Berkeley Springs 31
Poca 34, Sissonville 6
Princeton 21, Woodrow Wilson 14
Raceland, Ky. 38, Lincoln County 6
Ritchie County 53, Ravenswood 28
Riverside 22, St. Albans 7
Roane County 44, Ripley 7
South Charleston 14, George Washington 13
South Harrison 26, Valley Wetzel 6
Tucker County 14, Pendleton County 0
Tug Valley 41, Tolsia 0
Tygarts Valley 41, Richwood 16
Van 40, Montcalm 0
Wahama 53, Hundred 6
Westside 34, Shady Spring 20
Wheeling Central 54, Weir 27
Williamstown 17, St. Marys 13
Virginia Scores of Local Interest
Abingdon 28, Central-Wise 21
Appomattox 48, Altavista 10
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Battlefield 42, Freedom (South Riding) 13
Buffalo Gap 46, Waynesboro 7
Castlewood 44, Bland County 28
Cave Spring 27, William Byrd 14
Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28
Craig County 34, Roanoke Catholic 18
Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12
Floyd County 20, Carroll County 18, OT
Gate City 30, Lebanon 21
Grayson County 18, Fort Chiswell 7
Hidden Valley 28, Pulaski County 20
Holston 28, Narrows 6
Page County 42, Bath County 0
Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8
Patrick County 46, Tunstall 27
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27, Rural Retreat 0
Radford 42, Alleghany 6
Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14
Salem 24, Christiansburg 7
Tazewell 47, Grundy 14
Twin Springs 50, Twin Valley 30
Union 40, Thomas Walker 29
Virginia High 49, Spotswood 35
