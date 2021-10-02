West Virginia and Virginia High School Football...

West Virginia and Virginia High School Football

 Contributed image

 West Virginia Scores

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 26, Magnolia 23

Bridgeport 46, East Fairmont 7

Brooke 30, Marietta, Ohio 21

Cabell Midland 56, Oak Hill 16

Cameron 22, Trinity 13

Clay County 20, Philip Barbour 12

Clay-Battelle 41, Hancock, Md. 0

Doddridge County 34, Wirt County 0

East Hardy 38, Pocahontas County 0

Grafton 46, Elkins 13

Greenbrier East 55, Mingo Central 12

Greenbrier West 51, Meadow Bridge 12

Hedgesville 20, Spring Mills 7

Herbert Hoover 55, Chapmanville 7

Huntington 9, Spring Valley 6

Hurricane 42, Parkersburg 30

Independence 56, Summers County 7

James Monroe 62, PikeView 14

Jefferson 64, South Hagerstown, Md. 0

John Marshall 33, Buckhannon-Upshur 14

Liberty Harrison 29, Braxton County 26

Liberty Raleigh 30, Wayne 22

Lincoln 21, Lewis County 6

Linsly 26, McGuffey, Pa. 21

Logan 19, Nitro 0

Man 20, Buffalo 6

Martinsburg 62, Washington 0

Morgantown 34, Musselman 14

Mount View 44, Sherman 18

Mountain Ridge, Md. 48, Frankfort 13

Northern Garrett, Md. 34, Keyser 19

Oak Glen 53, Berkeley Springs 31

Poca 34, Sissonville 6

Princeton 21, Woodrow Wilson 14

Raceland, Ky. 38, Lincoln County 6

Ritchie County 53, Ravenswood 28

Riverside 22, St. Albans 7

Roane County 44, Ripley 7

South Charleston 14, George Washington 13

South Harrison 26, Valley Wetzel 6

Tucker County 14, Pendleton County 0

Tug Valley 41, Tolsia 0

Tygarts Valley 41, Richwood 16

Van 40, Montcalm 0

Wahama 53, Hundred 6

Westside 34, Shady Spring 20

Wheeling Central 54, Weir 27

Williamstown 17, St. Marys 13

 

Virginia Scores of Local Interest

Abingdon 28, Central-Wise 21

Appomattox 48, Altavista 10

Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13

Battlefield 42, Freedom (South Riding) 13

Buffalo Gap 46, Waynesboro 7

Castlewood 44, Bland County 28

Cave Spring 27, William Byrd 14

 Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28

 Craig County 34, Roanoke Catholic 18

 Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12

 Floyd County 20, Carroll County 18, OT

Gate City 30, Lebanon 21

Grayson County 18, Fort Chiswell 7

 Hidden Valley 28, Pulaski County 20

Holston 28, Narrows 6

 Page County 42, Bath County 0

Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8

Patrick County 46, Tunstall 27

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27, Rural Retreat 0

 Radford 42, Alleghany 6

Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14

Salem 24, Christiansburg 7

Tazewell 47, Grundy 14

Twin Springs 50, Twin Valley 30

Union 40, Thomas Walker 29

Virginia High 49, Spotswood 35

 

 

