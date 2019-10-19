WVa. Prep Football Scores
Berkeley Springs 40, Hampshire 12
Bluefield 35, Tazewell, Va. 7
Braxton County 21, Grafton 14
Bridgeport 49, Elkins 14
Buffalo 13, Tolsia 6
Cabell Midland 48, Woodrow Wilson 8
Cameron 36, Clay-Battelle 21
Chapmanville 7, Wayne 6
Clay County 42, Lincoln County 28
Doddridge County 31, Ravenswood 0
East Hardy 14, Moorefield 3
Fairmont Senior 56, Robert C. Byrd 0
Fort Chiswell, Va. 41, Montcalm 8
Frankfort 35, Petersburg 6
Gilmer County 28, Calhoun County 14
Greenbrier East 34, Ripley 28
Greenbrier West 22, Richwood 12
Hundred 32, Hancock, Md. 30
Huntington 24, Capital 12
Independence 37, Liberty Raleigh 12
James Monroe 42, Princeton 28
John Marshall 40, Brooke 6
Keyser 49, Allegany, Md. 0
Liberty Harrison 21, East Fairmont 0
Lincoln 27, Roane County 13
Louisville, Ohio 40, Point Pleasant 21
Man 30, Wyoming East 22
Martins Ferry, Ohio 27, Wheeling Central 13
Martinsburg 49, Salem, Va. 14
Mingo Central 52, Scott 7
Musselman 26, Wheeling Park 24
New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 53, Valley Wetzel 0
North Marion 41, Lewis County 20
Oak Glen 26, Cadiz Harrison Cent., Ohio 21
Oakland Southern, Md. 55, Tucker County 0
Parkersburg 42, Hurricane 28
Parkersburg South 35, Morgantown 28
Pendleton County 26, Parkersburg Catholic 20
Preston 21, Washington 14
Ritchie County 62, Webster County 34
Riverside 36, South Charleston 33, OT
Shady Spring 34, Oak Hill 0
Sherman 30, Van 8
South Hagerstown, Md. 47, Jefferson 13
South Harrison 34, Tygarts Valley 13
Spring Mills 22, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 19
Spring Valley 47, St. Albans 0
St. Marys 40, Magnolia 6
Summers County 34, Meadow Bridge 0
Toronto, Ohio 55, Madonna 14
Tug Valley 48, Mount View 19
University 53, Buckhannon-Upshur 6
Wahama 18, Crown City S. Gallia, Ohio 12
Weir 53, Richmond Edison, Ohio 7
Williamstown 46, Tyler Consolidated 28
Winfield 34, Sissonville 21
Wirt County 61, Hannan 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Va. Prep Football Scores
Albemarle 24, Fluvanna 21
Amelia County 43, Bluestone 7
Appomattox 54, Dan River 19
Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Fredericksburg Christian 23
Atlee 35, Lee-Davis 0
Bassett 36, Martinsville 27
Bath County 32, Craig County 0
Battlefield 35, John Champe 28
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Quantico 0
Bluefield, W.Va. 35, Tazewell 7
Booker T. Washington 39, Norview 22
Brentsville 47, Warren County 35
Briar Woods 56, Freedom (South Riding) 6
Broad Run 47, Winston Churchill, Md. 7
Brunswick 31, Park View-South Hill 14
Buckingham County 55, Randolph-Henry 12
Buffalo Gap 23, R.E. Lee-Staunton 9
C.D. Hylton 48, Potomac 0
Castlewood 34, Lebanon 14
Central - Wise 21, Union 13
Central of Lunenburg 56, Prince Edward County 44
Chancellor 29, Courtland 12
Chilhowie 52, Rural Retreat 14
Clarke County 46, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 0
Clover Hill 36, Huguenot 31, OT
Colonial Forge 24, North Stafford 6
Covington 47, Parry McCluer 14
Deep Run 56, Mills Godwin 7
Dominion 20, Heritage (Leesburg) 9
E.C. Glass 49, Liberty-Bedford 0
East Rockingham 35, Page County 30
Eastern View 41, King George 14
Eastside 20, Twin Springs 0
Essex 32, Colonial Beach 12
Falls Church 35, Edison 31
Fauquier 21, Culpeper 16
Fork Union Prep 52, Collegiate-Richmond 49, 3OT
Fort Chiswell 41, Montcalm, W.Va. 8
Freedom (Woodbridge) 45, Woodbridge 7
GW-Danville 62, Halifax County 27
Galax 45, George Wythe-Wytheville 14
Gar-Field 28, Colgan 7
Gate City 51, Lee High 27
George Mason 15, Woodstock Central 13
Glen Allen 56, J.R. Tucker 0
Glenvar 52, Floyd County 35
Gloucester 20, Hampton 12
Goochland 35, Nottoway 6
Graham 51, Virginia High 12
Grassfield 33, Western Branch 20
Great Bridge 40, King’s Fork High School 36
Green Run 28, Bayside 23
Greenbrier Christian 54, Kenston Forest 22
Greensville County 50, Windsor 18
Gretna 62, Altavista 12
Hargrave Military 21, Fishburne Military 16
Harrisonburg 48, Broadway 7
Heritage-Lynchburg 47, Brookville 13
Hickory 31, Lakeland 7
Hidden Valley 37, Christiansburg 24
Holston 47, Northwood 0
Honaker 36, Hurley 30, 2OT
Hopewell 35, Dinwiddie 20
Indian River 20, Deep Creek 14
J.I. Burton 46, Grundy 19
James Madison 31, Chantilly 7
James Monroe 21, Spotsylvania 15
James River-Buchanan 28, Carroll County 13
James River-Midlothian 34, George Wythe-Richmond 26
James Robinson 42, Fairfax 28
Jefferson Forest 46, Amherst County 6
John Marshall 24, Tunstall 13
Justice High School 42, George Marshall 41
King William 80, Mathews 6
Lafayette 83, Bruton 0
Lake Braddock 56, W.T. Woodson 27
Lake Taylor 37, Churchland 24
Landstown 35, Kellam 0
Liberty Christian 35, Rustburg 7
Liberty-Bealeton 50, James Wood 21
Lloyd Bird 7, Cosby 2
Lord Botetourt 42, Staunton River 7
Loudoun Valley 35, Independence 0
Louisa 45, Kettle Run 0
Luray 65, Rappahannock County 0
Magna Vista 41, Patrick County 0
Manassas Park 33, Armstrong 8
Manchester 35, Midlothian 8
Martinsburg, W.Va. 49, Salem 14
Massaponax 45, Mountain View 7
Matoaca 41, Colonial Heights 0
Maury 61, Woodrow Wilson 0
Milford Mill, Md. 28, Arcadia 12
Monacan 55, Powhatan 28
Mount Vernon 24, Centreville 10
Narrows 61, Eastern Montgomery 28
Nelson County 35, Chatham 19
New Kent 17, Grafton 0
Norfolk Academy 49, St. John Paul the Great 0
North Cross 41, Auburn 7
Northside 21, Franklin County 0
Orange County 50, Monticello 7
Oscar Smith 28, Nansemond River 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Hanover 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Cave Spring 7
Patriot 35, Osbourn 8
Petersburg 56, Meadowbrook 6
Phoebus 23, Warwick 0
Prince George 23, Thomas Dale 20
Princess Anne 14, Frank Cox 6
Pulaski County 12, Blacksburg 3
Radford 76, Alleghany 6
Rappahannock 69, Lancaster 0
Richlands 38, Marion 0
Ridgeview 44, John Battle 6
Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 0
Rock Ridge 70, Park View-Sterling 31
Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 16
Rye Cove 60, Unaka, Tenn. 42
Salem-Va. Beach 45, Ocean Lakes 0
South County 35, West Springfield 20
South Lakes 21, Washington-Lee 3
Southampton 42, Surry County 12
Spotswood 14, Turner Ashby 10
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 55, Bishop Ireton 0
Stafford 13, Brooke Point 7
Stone Bridge 44, Woodgrove 14
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 37, Osbourn Park 0
Strasburg 53, Madison County 16
Stuarts Draft 49, Wilson Memorial 10
Sussex Central 30, Franklin 0
T.C. Williams 60, Hayfield 19
TJ-Richmond 21, Caroline 0
Tallwood 22, First Colonial 16
The Covenant School 60, St. Annes-Belfield 36
Thomas Walker 36, Twin Valley 6
Varina 35, Henrico 7
Wakefield 46, Lee-Springfield 20
Washington & Lee 58, Northumberland 19
West Potomac 28, Annandale 20
Western Albemarle 38, Charlottesville 13
Westfield 51, Oakton 7
William Byrd 23, William Fleming 21
William Monroe 41, Skyline 27
Woodside 47, Kecoughtan 3
York 28, Jamestown 0
Yorktown 31, Langley 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brunswick Academy vs. Hampton Roads, ccd.
———
