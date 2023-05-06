BLUEFIELD — For the second consecutive year in a row, the WVU Coaches Caravan won’t be stopping by the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton
But it will be stopping nearby at The Resort at Glade Springs. Mountaineer Athletic Club spokesman Jim Ferguson encourages Mercer County fans of West Virginia University Athletics to obtain tickets to the May 9 event while they’re still available.
“It will hold more than 100 people in there and its easy for people to get around into and a good place to gather. We like the venue,” said Ferguson, who noted the event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ferguson said that at one time, as many as 12 individual caravan stops occurred each spring. It became necessary to streamline the event to four stops in four consecutive days.
“The coaches’ schedules have become more and more difficult. This takes just about a week of their schedules as opposed to two or three weeks of running around. That was one of the reasons we moved the location,” he said.
Ferguson noted the location of Southern West Virginia Caravan had evolved over the years. This is just the newest iteration of it. With fewer stops available, organizers wanted to make it more centrally available to Mercer, Raleigh and Greenbrier County fans altogether.
“It kind of originated in Bluefield and we had it at several locations in Bluefield. It moved up to Princeton for a few years and last year we moved to Glade Spring,” he said.
“It’s a great location ... we had a good crowd last year and hope to have great crowd this year. We’ll have some good appetizers and some beverages. Of course, adult beverages would be on your own,” he said.
WVU athletics of course remains the hot topic for Caravan participants.
The opportunity to meet WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker is the top new attraction to this year’s WVU Caravan, which is the 51st edition of the popular event.
“I think that is the big thing this year. I think everybody will want to hear what this new AD has to say,” Ferguson said.
Mountaineers men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins — always a fan favorite — is expected to be there. So is relatively recent Baker hire Mark Kellogg, who has assumed the reins of the WVU women’s basketball program in the wake of Dawn Plitzuweit’s getting hired away by Minnesota to coach the Gophers women’s program.
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown was also expected to attend the Glade Spring event, but something has come up that may prevent Brown from attending, Ferguson said.
Cost of the West Virginia Coaches Caravan will be $50 per seat. Sponsorship tables, which seat 10 persons, are available for $750.
To obtain tickets or for more information, contact Ferguson by texting or calling (304) 920-4333.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
