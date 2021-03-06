WHEELING — West Liberty wasted little time avenging one of its three regular-season losses here Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the annual Mountain East Conference Tournament at WesBanco Arena.
The Hilltoppers, who lost to Concord 91-83 back on Jan. 20, used a dominating performance in the final 9:32 of the opening half to take control of its game with the Mountain Lions and cruise to a 102-68 victory. The 34-point win tied the record for the largest margin of victory in a tournament game.
“I thought it was a good team win for us,” West Liberty coach Ben Howlett said. “Obviously taking a loss down at their place earlier in the year left a sour taste in our mouths.
“Coming into this game we did some different things in our press and in our half-court defense and I think it affected them. I thought Malik Johnson was really good when we played them the first time, so it was a point of emphasis to try to take him out of the game and show him a lot of double teams. We also double-teamed Ethan Heller off of ball screens and I think that eventually fatigued him some.
The win, West Liberty’s 10th in a row, improved the Hilltoppers to 14-3 and puts them in Saturday’s semifinals at 8 p.m. against Glenville State. The Pioneers reached the semis by eliminating Notre Dame, 83-68, Friday.
Concord ended its season with a 9-8 record.
Leading 29-25 with 9:32 left in the first half, West Liberty used one of its signature blackout runs, a 15-0 spurt in a span of just 4:39, to open a 19-point advantage on the Mountain Lions. West Liberty ended the half outscoring Concord 26-8 in the last 9:32 to take a 55-33 lead at intermission.
“We knew we had to really up our intensity,” West Liberty guard Pat Robinson said.
The Mountain Lions struggled immensely to put the ball in the basket in the final nine minutes of the opening half. Concord, which shot just 31.4 percent in the opening 20 minutes (11-of-35), was just 2-of-17 (11.8 percent) from the field during that final nine-minute span.
Concord senior guard/forward Malik Johnson says that stretch was frustrating for the Mountain Lions because they were getting good looks at shots.
“It was very frustrating knowing we had open looks that we should’ve knocked down,” Johnson said. “We should’ve capitalized on those. We’ve got to capitalize on those against teams like this. Maybe we could have gotten some easier ones at the basket, but I don’t know.”
Concord coach Todd May says West Liberty never let his team get comfortable in the game in the half court.
“They made us uncomfortable the entire time today,” May said. “They never let us get in any type of rhythm. They mixed up their ball screen coverages and just did a good job of keeping us off balance.”
West Liberty’s pressing defense was only able to turn Concord over 16 times in the game, but the Hilltoppers took advantage of those miscues outscoring the Mountain Lions, 21-8, in points off of turnovers.
West Liberty also shot 50 percent from the field (39-of-78), while holding Concord to a 35.8 performance (24-of-67).
The balanced Hilltoppers had three individuals turn in double-double performances in the game. West Liberty got 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench from Marlon Moore, Jr., 18 points and 10 boards from Robinson and 16 points and 10 rebounds from Dalton Bolon.
Johnson led Concord with 18 points and five rebounds. The Mountain Lions, who were just 3-of-27 from 3-point range in the loss (11.1 percent), also got 14 points and five boards from Liam Evans and 12 points from Ethan Heller.
West Liberty, which won last season’s tournament title, will be making its eighth straight MEC Tournament semifinal appearance. The Hilltoppers have never missed an MEC Tourney semifinal. West Liberty has played for four conference tournament championships since the Mountain East was formed in 2013-14 and has claimed two (2017 and 2020).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.