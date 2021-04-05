BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State Athletics Director Derrick Price today announced the appointment of Devin Hoehn as men's head basketball coach in a press conference held in Conley Hall on the the college campus, on Monday.
Hoehn comes to Bluefield State from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There he was Director of Player Development under Jim Crutchfield, under whom Hoehn played his college basketball at Mountain East Conference Division II juggernaut West Liberty.
Hoehn has pledged he'll coach the same explosive, high-scoring brand of basketball at Bluefield State that he learned at his alma mater under Crutchfield, who is nationally acclaimed for his sideline savvy.
"I am tremendously excited for this opportunity. Bluefield State basketball has a proud tradition that I look forward to building on. I have learned the game as a player and coach from one of the very best. Now I want to bring those lessons here," said Hoehn.
As a player, Hoehn was a four-year starter at guard at West Liberty, carrying the Hilltoppers to three NCAA Division II Elite Eights, two Final Fours and two National Championship appearances. During his senior season, he posted averages of 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32 starts, earning first team all-conference honors.
The inner workings of Crutchfield's enigmatic system — which is not taught in camps or clinics — is essentially transmitted directly to his players and staffers. The style style of play exerts high demands on players athletic abilities, endurance, mental toughness and especially intelligence.
Hoehn's status as a valued disciple of a system that averaged over 100 points per game at West Liberty under Crutchfield augurs a level of excitement coming to Ned Shott Gymnasium that rarely been seen in recent years outside of match-ups with local rivals Bluefield College and Concord University.
Fans may soon be able to expect an action-packed spectacle on the floor every home game no matter the opponent.
"We are extremely fortunate to bring Devin to Bluefield State. He comes from one of the most successful Division II basketball programs in the country," said Price, who coached the Big Blues men's program before stepping into his full-time role as athletic director after the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
"Our fans are going to be pleased and excited with the type of up-tempo, full-court basketball that Devin will instill in next season's Big Blue team. I think we're going to surprise a lot of people," Price said.
