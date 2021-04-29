LINDSIDE — One of the most impressive runs engineered by any boys basketball team during West Virginia’s COVID-challenged season finally ran aground on Wednesday night.
Greenbrier West confounded James Monroe’s well-laid state tournament hopes, upsetting the Mavericks 64-57 in overtime in the Class A, Region 3 co-championship game at James Monroe High School.
“We are very proud of our young men. They had a great season ... something for the school and the community to be proud of,” said Mavericks head coach Matt Sauvage, whose team ended the season at 17-2 overall.
The Cavaliers (11-7) outscored James Monroe 16-7 in the overtime period in a balanced effort led by Kaiden Pack’s five points.
Pack led West with 26 points on the night, including four buckets from beyond the arc. Brandon Oscar hit three 3-pointers on his way to 14 points while Chase Boggs hit two trifectas and finished with 13 points. Lawson Vaughn scored all five of his points in the overtime period, proving a game changer.
Shad Sauvage scored 33 points on his way to a game-high 33 points for the Mavericks, hitting four 3-pointers and going 15-for-19 on the free throw line. Eli Allen finished with 13 points.
Greenbrier West will advance to next week’s Class A boys state basketball tournament at the Charleston Civic Center.
