FLOYD, Va. — Floyd County High School product McKenzie Weddle defended her home turf in the Stelio and Betty Corte Charitable Foundation Junior Challenge at Great Oaks Country club, on Monday.
A field of 68 young players competed in the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour event in Floyd, Va.
“Great Oaks is junior golf friendly and a fantastic place for the young ones to learn. We greatly appreciate their hospitality and their generosity,” said Tour Coordinator Dewayne Belcher.
Weddle won the 17-18 age group in a play-off victory over Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg, Va. The Radford University signee made six birdies en route to her score of 1-over par 73. She made par on the first play-off hole to capture the victory
Gillespie’s scorecard showed four birdies including three on par 5 holes. Blake Hogan of Forest, Va. finished third with a score of 75 followed by Ryne Bond of Floyd at 77.
Peyton Mason of Willis, Va. shot 73 and won the 15-16 age group. Mason made 13 pars along with two birdies to post the score of one over par. Rocky Frye of Bramwell shot 75 and finished second. Isaiah Cantrell, also of Floyd, shot 76 and finished third.
Only two strokes separated the top four players in the 13-14 age group as Mike Bateman of Salem, Va. shot 80 and took home the winning prize. Bateman made a pair of birdies allowing him to edge Mikey Gonzalez of Radford, Va. and Evan Singleton of Pulaski, Va. by a single stroke. Tyler Stover of Beckley finished fourth with a score of 82.
Only 2 four strokes separated the top 5 players in the 10-12 age group. Marco Beato of Blacksburg made a birdie on the par 3 Hole No. 8 to gain a one shot victory over Gavin Horn, also of Blacksburg. JJ Robertson of Blacksburg and Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. tied for third with scores of 41. Adrian Wallace of Floyd was fifth with a score of 43.
Coulton Caudill of Wytheville, Va. shot 43 to win the 9 and Under age group. Michael Brown of Blacksburg and Silas Edmonds of Wytheville shared the second place spot with scores of 47. Tillman Evans of Radford posted a score of 49 and finished fourth.
The Tour wraps up next week with the two-day Tour Championship at Pipestem Resort State Park on Tuesday-Wednesday July 18-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.