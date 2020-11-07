MONTCALM — The emotions flowed first to one sideline and then to the other on Friday night as two Class A football programs wrapped up their seasons in the chilly air at Prudich Field.
The Montcalm Generals and Webster County amassed more than 400 yards of offense each before the visiting Highlanders escaped with a 44-43 victory, their only win of 2020.
It wasn’t a pretty night for either defense.
Kevin Robertson galloped for 233 rushing yards and accounted for 26 points for Montcalm (1-9), while Conner Bell rang up 223 yards on the ground and scored all three of Webster County’s second-half touchdowns.
Bell dashed 44 yards to the end zone on the game’s first snap. By the end of the first quarter, Webster County (1-9) led 14-6, after five Montcalm penalties kept aiding their field position.
Robertson then scored back-to-back touchdowns for the Generals, sandwiched around an interception by Montcalm sophomore Hunter Hart.
However, the Highlanders would go into halftime with a 22-21 lead, after efficiently traveling 55 yards in less than two minutes. The blitz was capped with 24 seconds remaining in the first half on a 7-yard scoring run by quarterback Payton McCourt and a two-point conversion.
On the first play from scrimmage after intermission, Robertson answered for Montcalm, breaking numerous tackles during a 49-yard scoring run. The point-after rushing attempt failed, however, and the home team led for the last time, 27-22.
Bell and McCourt dominated big stretches of the remainder of the game, though Montcalm kept in the hunt.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, Montcalm’s Noah White got things going with a 27-yard kickoff return. Robertson got four straight carries, after which White ripped off a 31-yard run and scored from six yards out on the next play. Grayson Thomason punched in the two-point conversion rush and the Generals trailed 36-35.
The scoring parade wasn’t over. Bell tallied his final touchdown with 3:11 to go in the game. Montcalm put the final points of the year on the Prudich Field scoreboard on a pretty 46-yard pass from Robertson to senior Ethan Nichols, playing his final high school football game, followed up by Robertson’s conversion run.
Webster County freshman Zach McCourt snagged the ensuing onside kick and the Highlanders were able to run out the clock to protect their one-point advantage.
Montcalm ran for 354 yards and had 91 yards through the air. Webster County chalked up 324 rushing yards and 103 passing.
Both teams ended with 1-9 records, and both coaches expressed gratitude that they were able to put their players on the field for 10 games amid Covid-19 disruptions.
Montcalm head coach Adam Havens said his team on Friday showed “just total grit, and heart and pride. They never gave up; they never let the moment be too big for them. They stayed focused, and they played for 48 minutes, as hard as I’ve seen them play all year.”
“That’s the glories of being a football coach at Montcalm,” Havens said. “It is a family. Everybody is family. We work hard, we work together, we’re a brotherhood.
“For it to be such a special season, in such a difficult and trying time in our country and our world, is special. It’s moments that these kids, seniors to freshmen, will all get to cherish and hold dear to their hearts for the rest of their lives.
“You can’t quantify that with wins and losses.”
Webster County head coach Rodney Tenney said the fortitude of his team was “called upon many times, because Montcalm never quit. They kept coming after them. And our kids made enough plays to end up on the winning side. And that’s a big thing for us. We were 0-9 coming in, so we were really glad to end up on that (winning) side.”
At Prudich Field
Webster County…...14. 8. 6. 16 — 44
Montcalm……..…….6. 15. 6. 16 — 43
First Quarter
WC — Conner Bell 44 run (Zach Ratliff pass from Bell), 11:53
WC — Carter Payne 21 pass from Payton McCourt (run failed), 5:54
Mont — Noah White 1 run (pass failed), 1:06
Second Quarter
Mont — Kevin Robertson 9 run (Grayson Thomason pass from Robertson), 6:18
Mont — Robertson 4 run (John Hall kick), 3:40
WC — McCourt 7 run (Wayne pass from Bell), 0:24
Third Quarter
Mont — Robertson 49 run (run failed), 11:35
WC — Bell 15 run (run failed), 9:02
Fourth Quarter
WC — Bell 7 run (Bell pass from McCourt), 7:52
Mont — White 6 run (Thomason run), 5:41
WC — Bell 5 run (Bell run), 3:11
Mont — Ethan Nichols 46 pass from Robertson (Robertson run), 1:37
——-
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WC, Bell 24-233, McCourt 17-72, Ratliff 6-28, James Williams 1-1. Mont, Robertson 27-233, White 12-94, Thomason 1-21, Nichols 2-4, Tyler Pigg 1-2.
PASSING — WC, Bell 2-2-6-0-0, McCourt 8-14-103-1-1. Mont, Robertson 2-3-50-1-0, Nichols 1-2-41-0-0, Pigg 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING — WC, Bell 5-66, Wayne 2-23, Ratliff 2-4, Donny Giles 1-20. Mont, Parsons 1-46, Noah White 1-41, Thomason 1-4.
