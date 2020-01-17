BLUEFIELD — Members of the Bluefield and Graham High School football teams who wore No. 5 jerseys in memory of fallen Beavers football player Lil Tony Webster were honored in a special dinner held at J&Z Grilling in Bluefield on Thursday night.
Webster, the son of longtime Beavers assistant football and basketball coach Tony Webster, died unexpectedly of a ruptured brain aneurysm while weight lifting in January of 2019.
The Webster family held the event on Thursday night.
Ahead of each game during the 2019 football season, a Bluefield player was selected to wear a No. 5 jersey in recognition of qualities that exemplified those of the late Beavers player and power lifter. Graham quarterback Devin Lester, who had been best friends with Lil Tony since early childhood, changed his G-Men jersey from No. 4 to No. 5 in honor of his friend and wore it the entire season.
In a highly emotional segment of Thursday night's dinner, each invited player was given the chance to relate what it meant to him to wear the No. 5 jersey.
Commented
