NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Emory & Henry College senior guard Colin Molden has been tabbed to the VaSID All-State College Division Second Team, VaSID officials announced Tuesday. It is the third year in a row that an E&H player has been recognized by the group.

The Apex, North Carolina native earns his first career all-state honor in addition to being named to the All-ODAC Second Team in February. He was also an all-league third-teamer in 2018 and the 2017 ODAC Rookie of the Year. Molden also became the 17th player in program history to score 1,000 career points, accomplishing the feat on Wednesday, February 12 at Ferrum College. Molden completes his career with 1,086 points, 223 rebounds, 302 assists and 133 steals.

Emory & Henry finished the 2019-20 season with a 7-19 overall record and a 4-12 mark in the ODAC. The Wasps earned the 10th seed in the ODAC Tournament, falling to #7 Ferrum in the first round.

Buzz Anthony of Randolph-Macon College was named State Player of the Year for the second season in a row while R-MC’s Miles Mallory earned State Rookie of the Year honors. Yellow Jacket mentor Josh Merkel was selected as State Coach of the Year.

The VaSID All-State teams are selected by sports information directors of member institutions of the Virginia Sports Information Directors across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VaSID, founded in 1983, selects teams in two divisions (University and College) for 15 sports and five single-division teams. The group also recognizes Academic All-State teams across all sports.

All-VaSID Men’s Hoops

 

2019-20 VaSID College Division All-State Men’s Basketball Teams

Player of the Year: Buzz Anthony, Randolph-Macon College

Rookie of the Year: Miles Mallory, Randolph-Macon College

Coach of the Year: Josh Merkel, Randolph-Macon College

First Team

Jason Aigner, Christopher Newport University

Buzz Anthony, Randolph-Macon College

William Brueggeman, Washington & Lee University

Greg Rowson, University of Mary Washington

Cameron Whiteside, UVA Wise

Second Team

Steve Etienne, Marymount University

Tim Fisher, Virginia Wesleyan University

Colin Molden, Emory & Henry College

T.C. Thacker, University of Lynchburg

Drew Walton, Newport News Apprentice School

