PRINCETON — A little bit of endgame suspense aways spices up a rival basketball game. But it’s always best to have the last say on the final possession.
A last-second shot by EJ Washington lifted the Princeton boys basketball team to a thrilling 62-60 win over visiting Woodrow Wilson at Ralph Ball Gymnasium, on Friday night.
Washington distributed six assists to go with his five total points — including the game-winning buzzer-beater.
Woodrow Wilson prevailed 68-61 in the season’s first meeting between the two teams.
Koen Sartin scored 15 points for Princeton, also grabbing six rebounds. Chase Hancock scored 13 points and sorted out five assists while Kris Joyce scored 12 points and pulled down eight boards.
Nik Fleming scored 15 points and pulled down three rebounds.
Elijah Redfern scored 22 points for the Flying Eagles, who led 17-13 after the first quarter but trailed 36-34 at intermission.
Zion Hawthorne scored 13 points for Woodrow while Brayden Hawthorne chipped in a dozen points.
The Tigers play at Oak Hill on Tuesday. The Flying Eagles (7-10) travel to face Bluefield on Monday.
