BRUSHFORK — The Bluefield boys basketball team’s ambitions of returning to the WVSSAC Class AA boys basketball tournament this season haven’t changed. They’ll just have to accomplish it by going on the road.
The defensive effort that stymied the Beavers’ in their last meeting with Wyoming East at The Greenbrier showed up at Brushfork Armory in an even more disruptive variation on Tuesday night, carrying the Warriors to a 58-44 win in the Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 tournament championship game.
The Warriors trailed 9-6 after the first period, but turned up the intensity and flipped the script on their way to intermission and held Bluefield scoreless for the first four minutes of the third period to remain in good shape.
“It was a great game by Wyoming East. They came ready to play and beat us in a lot of different aspects,” said Bluefield head coach Buster Large, whose 18-5 team will travel to face either Mingo Central or Liberty-Raleigh in next week’s Co-Region championship game.
“We warned the kids … we knew they were going to come to play. They came back from 16 points down [at The Greenbrier]. We played poorly in the second half and we played very poorly in the first half,” said Large, whose team trailed 21-14 at the break.
The Warriors (12-11) were led by Garrett Mitchell, who scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. He hit five 3-pointers and went 6-for-8 at the free throw line. Tanner Whitten added 21 points. The duo took turns quieting Bluefield surges with timely buckets. Chandler Johnson added 10 points.
No Beavers players scored in double figures. RJ Hairston scored nine points and Caleb Fuller scored all nine of his points in the second half. Jamel Floyd added eight off the bench and Chance Johnson and Ja’eon Flack also scored eight points apiece.
“They did a great job on Fuller. He did a lot of bumping through screens. I felt like we had many shots that went in and came back out and we shot very poorly. But there was a reason for that. They played good defense and rebounded extremely well,” said Large. “Hats off to them. They played hard and they’re very deserving to be sectional champions.”
Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2
Princeton 68, Woodrow Wilson 67
BECKLEY — Gavin Stover, a junior varsity player who’d recently been called up to the Princeton varsity, scored the game-winner that lifted the Tigers to Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 semifinal victory over Woodrow Wilson in Tuesday night.
Kris Joyce led the Tigers with 12 points. EJ Washington added 11 points and Chase Hancock scored10.
Princeton had 10 3-pointers in the game by seven different players, seven of which fell in the second half.
Woodrow’s Elijah Redfern led all scorers with 29 points. Maddex McMillen chipped in 13 points.
Princeton will travel to Fairlea to face Greenbrier Easts in Friday’s sectional title game. The Spartans were a 48-34 winner over Oak Hill in Tuesday’s other semifinal game.
Class A, Region 3, Section 1 Boys
Greater Beckley 59
Mount View 56
WELCH — Trailing by eight going into the fourth quarter, Greater Beckley Christian outscored Mount View 26-15 to take a 59-56 victory in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Kaden Smallwood and Kendrick Wilson both scored 19 points for the Crusaders. John Rose added 13 and Sean David Kadjo rounded it out with 8.
Brendon Rotenberry led Mount View with 17 points. Tony Bailey followed with 15 and Justin Haggerty finished with 11.
Greater Beckley will face James Monroe for the sectional championship Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bluefield State College.
GREATER BECKLEY
Kaden Smallwood 19, John Rose 13, Kendrick Wilson 19, Sean David Kadjo 8.
MOUNT VIEW
Tony Bailey 15, Kris Jackson 9, Justin Haggerty 11, Brendon Rotenberry 17, Malaki Bishop 2, T.J. Bell 2.
Greater Beckley…………7 11 15 26 — 59
Mount View ………….14 15 12 15 — 56
Three-point goals — GBC: 2 (Wilson, Kadjo); MV: 3 (Jackson, Haggerty, Rotenberry). Fouled out — GBC: Wilson; MV: Jackson, Bell.
James Monroe 88
River View 43
LINDSIDE — Eli Allen scored 20 points and Shad Sauvage scored 19 and the top-ranked Mavericks stampeded the visiting Raiders in Class A, Region 3, Section 1 boys tournament action.
Cameron Thomas added eight points to pace James Monroe (23-0)
Daniel Dobbs scored 10 points to pace the Raiders. Conner Christian and Jacob Adkins added seven points apiece.
James Monroe will face Greater Beckley Christian in Thursday’s 7 p.m. sectional championship game at Bluefield State’s Ned Shott Gymnasium.
Weekend Results
WVCEA Girls Championship Game
MCA 62,
Morgantown 30
SUMMERSVILLE — Karis Trump hit six 3-point goals en route to 23 points to lead the MCA girls to a 62-30 win over Morgantown Christian in the WVCEA girls varsity championship finals at Summersville Convention Center.
Ella Botts scored 14 for MCA (14-9). Bailee Martin added 12 and Kayley Trump scored 11.
All four Lady Cavaliers were were named to the all tournament team.
Kayleigh White led the Lady Mustangs with nine points in the loss.
Boys Championship Game
MCA 61
Victory Baptist 48
SUMMERSVILLE — Sam Boothe led the Cavaliers (25-9) with 24 points, including four 3-pointers, while leading Cavaliers to a 61-48 win over Victory Baptist in the WVCEA boys varsity championship game at the Summersville Convention Center, on Saturday.
Shaye Basham scored 15 points and dished out four assists for Mercer Christian (25-9). MJ Patton added eight points and six rebounds and Tanner Keathley scored seven points with eight rebounds.
Tanner Keathley was named Tournament MVP and Sam Boothe and Shaye Basham were both selected to the all tournament team.
Bret Cormican and Micah Thomas had 16 points each in the losing effort for the Saints.
WVCEA Middle School Tournament
Middle School Boys Championship Game
Victory Baptist 40
MCA 22
SUMMERSVILLE — Isaac Conway scored 17 points to lead the Victory Baptist Middle School boys to a 40-22 win over Mercer Christian in the WVCEA Boys Middle School Game.
Jacob Davis added 12 points for Victory.
MCA (12-10) was led by Adam Jones who scored 10 points, and Dylan Jones who scored eight points and had five steals.
Dylan Jones and Eli Patton were named to the all tournament team.
