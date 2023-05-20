ATHENS — When former Concord University Mountain Lions head football coach Dave Walker decided to return to Martinsburg High School to resume his high school coaching career, it was a matter of timing.
Walker, who came to CU after a legendary career at Martinsburg, decided that the time was right to step down from Concord effective last Friday. He made the announcement of his impending departure on social media.
On Monday the Berkeley County Board of Education voted to fill the vacancy at Martinsville High School created when Walker’s former assistant and successor Britt Sherman resigned. Sherman’s replacement: Dave Walker.
Now, that’s good timing.
Walker’s timing was not so good when it came to transitioning from high school coaching to the college ranks.
When hired by Concord in December, 2019, Walker said that he had been thinking of making the transition to college football during his last few years at Martinsburg. Due to no fault of Walker, the college landscape changed drastically soon after he took the job.
The COVID-19 panic hit that spring, affecting not only the football program but the entire campus. The quarantine-hobbled Mountain Lions played (and won) only one game in the 2020 season. College recruiting in general was in disarray due to the pandemic and the bonus “fifth year” awarded to all players affected by 2020 complicated things even more.
In spite of the setbacks, Walker’s Mountain Lions went 4-6 in 2021 and in 2022 just missed the NCAA Division II playoffs with a 9-2 record. That dramatic two-year turnaround ultimately vindicated Walker’s short and complicated college coaching career.
The Concord teams under him were known for their offensive output, particularly in 2022, when the Mountain Lions averaged 39 points per game, 487.7 yards per game and had accumulated 60 touchdown. His last team boasted a Division II-topping 333.4 passing yards per game and 25 first downs per game.
On Tuesday, Walker said he felt that he needed a change of scenery and that he could make more of a difference in the lives of high school athletes.
He will be succeeded in Athens by his offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Brian Ferguson.
Ferguson has worked with 11 different football programs , including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy and the Jacksonville Jaguars under Jack Del Rio.
Ferguson said he wanted to continue the high-scoring offense and would serve as the de facto offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in addition to his head coaching duties.
Elsewhere, look for Martinsburg football to keep doing what it does.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com .
